Frederick’s aldermen were discussing a proposal to let homeowners build smaller, secondary homes on their property. The question arose whether that would create more affordable housing.
A planner summed the best argument in favor. “It’s a tool in that toolbox,” said Director of Current Planning Gabrielle Collard.
She explained that accessory units generally are not significantly more affordable than apartments, but added that the more places where you can create lower-cost housing options, the better.
And that is why we choose to support the proposal by Alderman Derek Shackelford. It just might succeed in creating more affordable housing in a city where it is desperately needed.
Virtually everyone agrees that more affordable housing in Frederick is desirable. Young people ready to leave the nest of their parents’ home frequently cannot find a place to live that does not take their whole paycheck. Seniors looking to downsize can seek in vain for a place that does not deplete their retirement savings.
The city government and the county are always looking for ways to encourage more affordable housing, by policies such as favorable zoning or sometimes with direct action. But more is needed.
Shackelford’s bill would allow homeowners to add what is called an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) of up to 800 square feet on a single-family or duplex lot. It could either be within a larger home, added to it or detached from the main structure.
The Board of Aldermen has been studying the issue for quite some time. This was the fourth workshop on the topic dating back to December 2019 and the board has come up with a list of restrictions and conditions to limit the impact of the units on neighborhoods.
These include:
- New units would be limited to two stories or to the same height as the main residence, whichever is less.
- The owner would have to live in either the new unit or the main residence. An additional parking space would usually have to be added.
- A unit added to an existing building could not be more than 35 percent of the gross floor area of the main building, and any separate entrance would have to be on the rear of the building or a side that does not face the street.
- The exterior would have to be the same as the existing structure.
Construction of any new units, whether inside the original building, added on or free-standing would require a building permit. Some opponents of the bill have asked the board to require a public hearing on any new unit. That is just too onerous a condition.
Homeowners can make many changes to their own property as long as they follow the law regarding limits on size, setbacks and other restrictions. This should be no different.
As Alderman Ben MacShane said during the workshop, it is doubtful that too many city residents would choose to build units, especially in more expensive neighborhoods. News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall quoted MacShane as saying he had “no fear that this will be a widespread phenomenon, popping up left and right.”
That sounds right to us as well. It is a special situation that will only be a solution for some homeowners. But those few should have the right to improve their property in the way that they think makes the most sense for their family, as long as they stay within the reasonable restrictions that the board has already adopted.
