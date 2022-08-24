The Frederick County Democratic Party finally has a nominee for the November general election for County Council District 3, but the primary campaign and its chaotic aftermath left the party in disarray.
After a long, slow process with a count and a recount of the votes from the July 19 Democratic primary, challenger Jazmin Di Cola was declared the winner over incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer by a single vote out of nearly 4,600 votes cast.
However, Keegan-Ayer, the current council president, filed a lawsuit, arguing that Di Cola had moved out of District 3, and was ineligible for election.
The county charter clearly states that a candidate for the council must have lived for one year in the district they are seeking to represent. The judge ruled that Di Cola violated the residency requirement, so she was disqualified.
When the winning candidate is declared ineligible, the central committee of that candidate’s party picks the nominee for the general election in November. In a very emotional meeting that revealed deep fissures in the county party, the committee voted 6-5 to choose Keegan-Ayer.
This race spotlighted the concerns of minority and immigrant leaders about the lack of diversity on the all-white County Council.
Di Cola, who was born in El Salvador, campaigned explicitly as a candidate who could represent a diverse district. District 3 covers the west side of the city of Frederick and is home to a large immigrant community.
After the committee voted, there were many tears, and two members resigned in protest.
Keegan-Ayer played a part in the schism. Several committee members cited a remark she made to The News-Post after Di Cola’s disqualification, when she said:
“I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are and what they are.”
After there was backlash, Keegan-Ayer apologized “for any offense or pain caused by my comment” and wrote in a follow-up statement that she was not referring to “the entire immigrant or Hispanic community.”
“My comment was intended to refer specifically to candidates and elected officials whom I believe need to be honest and truthful with the voters and their constituents,” she wrote.
After Keegan-Ayer got the nomination, committee secretary Violet Williams, a supporter of Di Cola, resigned.
“I cannot support a group that endorses and encourages somebody who makes inflammatory and insulting statements about our immigrant population,” Williams said. “I cannot continue to serve a party where leaders dismiss progress in the name of continuing the status quo.”
Five committee members voted for Tarolyn Thrasher, a Frederick resident who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Maryland House of Delegates. Di Cola endorsed Thrasher to fill the ballot vacancy in the County Council race.
The central committee faced a tough choice: Make the logical choice to nominate the candidate who won half of the votes in the primary, or turn its back on a two-time incumbent while trying to diversify the council.
Some Di Cola supporters decried the choice, but it is hard to see how the nomination could be taken away from a candidate who essentially was tied for the lead, considering that Di Cola acknowledged voting for herself, while voting in the wrong district.
If the situation were reversed, and Keegan-Ayer won by a single vote but was later ruled ineligible, would Di Cola’s supporters accept the committee giving the nomination to someone Keegan-Ayer endorsed?
Keegan-Ayer now needs to find a way to reach out to Di Cola’s voters, or risk having them stay away from the polls or vote for the Republican, Shelley Aloi, in the general election.
For that matter, the Democratic nominee for county executive, Jessica Fitzwater, needs every vote she can find in her tough battle against state Sen. Michael Hough. She, too, needs to reach out to the immigrant and minority communities, whose feelings have been badly bruised in this fight.
If the Democrats don’t want to make this split worse, they need to work hard to regain the trust of this previously reliable group of voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.