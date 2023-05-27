In recent days, dear readers, you have been treated to some of the most upbeat, happiest news that the News-Post can provide.
We are speaking of course of the many stories celebrating graduation days at our high schools and colleges, and at the special programs many students attend in Frederick County.
The joyful faces of the graduates have graced our front pages for several days. The stories have quoted from students and teachers, parents and school administrators, all of whom came together to recognize the Class of 2023.
Many stories feature students and staff members talking about the resiliency of this class of students, and they really did need to be resilient.
This class started high school in the fall of 2019. Before their freshman year was over, they were plunged into the chaos of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
The pandemic upended and challenged our world, but in no sphere was the challenge greater than in education. These seniors have gone through an experience that was unimaginable when they started high school.
Beyond passing tests in their subjects, they had to pass tests for which there could be no studying, the many COVID tests.
When the students of today gather for their 50th high school reunion in 2073, this will be a school experience to remember. These young people will tell their grandchildren by then about their time in high school, when they had to cope with the Great Pandemic.
Listen to some of the voices from these graduation ceremonies.
Brady Vlha, who delivered the student address for Linganore High, recalled the impact the pandemic had on the class.
“What started as a two-week break from normal changed into a two-year break from normal,” Vlha said.
At Walkersville High’s ceremony, Michelle Early, one of the class's faculty advisors, said: “This is a very resilient [class]. I think that they can handle anything that comes at them.”
Lauren Bishard, the Walkersville senior class's other advisor, added: “This class has had a high school experience like no other.”
The graduations at our local high schools, Frederick Community College, Hood College and Mount St. Mary’s University were not the only joyous occasions marked in our pages.
We also noted that 18 students completed the FCPS SUCCESS Program, for students 18 to 21 with disabilities, and eight more young people graduated from Rock Creek School, which works with students who have severe disabilities, from ages 3 to 21.
Whether the ceremony marks successful completion of a preschool class or a doctoral program, a graduation is an important occasion in the life of the children, as well as adults, marking challenges met and mastered.
Each ceremony in a young person’s education builds on the previous one, until our children are prepared to enter the adult world and lead their own lives.
At the Middletown High graduation, Keller Knight performed an original song for the audience, playing the piano and singing. The lyrics of the song were moving to many in the audience, with some parents and students dabbing at their eyes with tissues, catching their happy tears.
“From all that we’ve been through, we’re walking out brand new,” Knight sang. “We tried our best, we passed the test, it’s time to take our bow.”
How true. Congratulations to the members of the Class of 2023. We wish you the very best.
