The state Open Meetings Compliance Board has sided with Frederick County Public Schools in the district’s decision to hold closed meetings to determine the fate of 35 challenged library books.
After former school board candidate Cindy Rose petitioned the system to remove the books on the grounds they were offensive, FCPS created a book reconsideration committee, under policies previously created by the Board of Education.
That panel will consist of about 60 people, including parents, students, community members and district employees. They will read the 35 books and decide whether they should remain on school library shelves across the district.
The superintendent has decided the committee will meet and discuss the books in secret, then issue a public report when it's done. The Frederick News-Post, which contends that the public should be able to hear the discussions, asked the compliance board for its opinion.
The compliance board ruled that the plan did not violate Maryland’s Open Meetings Act, and the school system can keep the discussions of the challenged books secret.
We still believe that is a bad idea. The system legally can do so — but that does not mean that it should.
The compliance board decided the question on narrow grounds, ruling that the reconsideration committee did not fit the legal definition of a public body and was not subject to the Open Meetings Act, because of the way it was created.
The compliance board is an independent state entity, created three decades ago, with three members appointed by the governor. It is an advisory body charged with interpreting Maryland’s open meetings laws and applying the laws to specific circumstances.
In this case, its members agreed with FCPS’ analysis of the law as it applies to the book review committee. The school system emphasized the separate powers of the school district and the Frederick County Board of Education.
The Frederick County Board of Education policy that speaks to book reviews says only that they may be requested by county residents and that regulations governing them are to be “established by the superintendent.”
FCPS, on the other hand, has a regulation that outlines what must happen with a request from a resident to remove books already in use. It says the deputy superintendent will determine whether to form a review committee.
If the school board’s policy required FCPS to form a reconsideration committee in such circumstances, the compliance board might have made the opposite decision, according to the opinion.
In 2010, the compliance board ruled that a Baltimore County Public Schools redistricting committee was a public body because the Baltimore County Board of Education had a policy that “clearly required” that the district’s superintendent create it.
But with the discretion given to the deputy superintendent under the Frederick County board’s policies, the decision in this case was the opposite of the Baltimore County case.
On such narrow grounds important public issues can be decided.
The suitability of books for a school library is a matter of high public interest and importance to the community. This committee will be assessing the values of the Frederick County community, then measuring these books against those values.
A community can perhaps make no more significant choice than deciding what books it will let children read.
We continue to believe that it is in the best interest of the community and the school system to discuss these questions in public, to hear, understand and assess the arguments and who is making them.
Finally, it's worth clarifying one point.
Some skeptics have questioned whether allowing the public into a meeting creates the potential that observers will be disruptive.
That's not the only way to grant public access. A live stream of each meeting, archived for someone to watch, also achieves this goal and would be fine.
If someone on the committee has opinions on the books, they should be willing to share those opinions publicly.
