The annual survey of businesses in Frederick’s historic downtown provided some reassuring news — and a chilling glimpse of how bad the pandemic could have been for our local economy.
Business owners acknowledged that 2020 was dismal, but they said they were optimistic about a turnaround in 2021.
In the survey, done each January for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, 56 percent of businesses agreed that the climate looks good for their business this year, and a whopping 92 percent said that downtown Frederick is a good place to do business.
Given what they have just been through, those are surprisingly positive attitudes in the local business community.
Entrepreneurs in general are optimistic people. They almost have to be to decide to open a business and to believe that they will be the one who succeeds when so many small businesses fail. Many go from one project to another, always confident that the next venture will be the right one.
“I’m impressed by that because I think all of us know when it’s really hard, you can kind of get negative,” Kara Norman, executive director of the partnership, told News-Post reporter Erika Riley. “So it’s really heartening to see that level of positivity within our business community.”
Federal, state and local assistance programs helped carry businesses during the worst of the crisis, the survey said. Seventy-six percent of downtown Frederick businesses applied for and received the first round of Paycheck Protection Program grants, a much higher portion than that of Maryland businesses as a whole.
But other responses to the survey give us a picture of just how bad the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic was. Sixty percent of those responding said their income was “poor” or “fair” this past year, compared to only 13 percent in the 2020 survey.
And 82 percent — four out of five business owners — said their companies had been affected by the pandemic. Forty percent said they had experienced some impact and 42 percent said they endured significant impact.
It is truly horrifying to consider what might have happened if the pandemic had continued to rage.
The vaccines to protect us against the virus were developed, tested and approved in record time during the Trump administration, and the Biden administration has worked closely with state and local governments to get more than half of the country’s adult population fully protected.
Does anyone seriously believe that many businesses here and around the country could have survived much longer, if the scientific community had not come to our rescue? This was a very close thing, people.
Most businesses reported in the survey they are not planning any new hiring right now, which seems contrary to other reports. Several businesses, especially restaurants, have reported they are having a hard time replacing lost staff. However, Norman said fewer restaurants replied to the survey this year, so that might have skewed the hiring number lower.
Gov. Larry Hogan just announced that Maryland would stop paying the $300 a week federal supplement to state unemployment insurance next month, in a bid to push people back into the workforce and fill vacancies.
The city was creative in trying to keep local eateries going during the long months when they were forced to reduce service or close completely. For instance, it permitted outdoor, pop-up dining on three blocks of N. Market Street last summer.
In a very limited way, the city will revive the program this year. It will close Market between Patrick and 3rd streets from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 26, July 24, and Aug. 28 to allow participating restaurants to place tables in the street. In addition, the “parklet” outdoor spaces will stay in place.
The relaxed rules for restaurants should help with another concern identified in the survey: the challenge of regaining customer base and foot traffic.
All in all, this was a very encouraging report from the partnership. We have suffered some significant losses downtown because of the pandemic, with some shops and restaurants closing, but it seems that we did not suffer a fatal blow.
