Even after almost 40 years of news reports and investigations, of charges, denials, confirmations and prosecutions, of the disgusting details of extensive coverups, the pedophile sex abuse scandal that has stained the Catholic Church retains its power to shock.
Thousands of victims in virtually every state in the country. Thousands of perpetrators. And a church hierarchy that for decade after decade chose to protect the abusers and the church itself rather than protect children.
Ever since a Louisiana newspaper broke the first stories of clergy sex abuse in the church in 1985, the victims’ stories have been emerging from the long darkness.
This week, it was Maryland’s turn in the shameful spotlight.
Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office released its long-anticipated report on abuses in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, detailing how more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the diocese sexually abused at least 600 children over eight decades — and often escaped accountability.
Those children were doubly abused, first by the pedophiles, then by church leaders who covered up the crimes. The behavior of these mentally ill men is horrible, but the behavior of the church leaders who continued to enable them is beyond reprehensible.
State investigators, who have been working since 2019, reviewed more than 100,000 pages of documents dating to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses.
The report identified as abusers 19 priests and two lay workers who held positions in Frederick County schools and parishes.
“The staggering pervasiveness of the abuse itself underscores the culpability of the Church hierarchy,” the report said. “The sheer number of abusers and victims, the depravity of the abusers’ conduct, and the frequency with which known abusers were given the opportunity to continue preying upon children are astonishing.”
The current leader of the Archdiocese, Archbishop William Lori, sounded the right tone of regret for the terrible actions of his predecessors.
In a statement posted online, he apologized to the victims and said the report “details a reprehensible time in the history of this Archdiocese, a time that will not be covered up, ignored or forgotten.”
“It is difficult for most to imagine that such evil acts could have actually occurred,” Lori said. “For victim-survivors everywhere, they know the hard truth: These evil acts did occur.”
In a related development, the General Assembly passed a bill this week to end a statute of limitations on abuse-related civil lawsuits.
Gov. Wes Moore committed to sign the bill into law, which will open the door for many more victims to sue the Archdiocese for damages, even when their abuse may have occurred years ago.
The Archdiocese says it has paid more than $13.2 million for care and compensation for 301 abuse victims since the 1980s, including $6.8 million toward 105 voluntary settlements, according to The Associated Press.
Perhaps the most positive result that could come with the release of this report would comfort for surviving victims, reassurance that our state officials believe in them and care about the damage done to them.
The continuing pain and anger of the victims was apparent in the comments of two victims who spoke at the attorney general’s news conference.
Jean Hargadon Wehner, who was abused as a teenager at her Catholic high school, told how she reported the crime to church officials in the early 1990s, but they did nothing.
“I expected them to do the right thing in 1992,” she told reporters. “I’m still angry.”
And Kurt Rupprecht, who experienced abuse as a young child, said: “We deal with this every day. It is our life sentence.”
After all of these years, their pain and anger is finally acknowledged, both by the state and the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.