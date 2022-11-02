It is one of the most vexing questions in the continued development of Frederick: How close to Fort Detrick is it safe to build houses, and how close are people willing to live?
The answers will determine the future of a significant chunk of the undeveloped land left in the city.
The thorny issue arises once again as a developer begins planning to start construction on a housing project off Shookstown Road, adjacent to the base’s notorious Area B.
In the middle of the last century, Area B was used to test biological warfare materials. Scientists disposed of hazardous waste by dumping it in unlined trenches and pits. As a result, the site’s groundwater is contaminated.
The Army has spent decades studying the contamination.
In 2013 and 2014, scientists drilled monitoring wells just outside that southwest fence. Groundwater samples detected levels of contamination that could potentially harm residents of homes built on top of the property, if steps weren’t taken to protect them.
Last year and this year, the Army drilled more wells on the site, and the results were more favorable. The wells, which were farther from the fence line, did not contain harmful levels of contamination in the groundwater.
Brianne Witman, a project manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, recently briefed the Restoration Advisory Board, which oversees Area B groundwater cleanup activities, on data from the monitoring wells in October. Witman said the Army plans to collect more well samples in December and again next March.
Meanwhile, a developer is moving ahead with plans to build 122 houses and 180 condominiums on 23 acres between Shookstown Road and the southwest fence line of Area B.
Christopher Dorment, chairman and owner of Rocky Gorge Development, told News-Post reporter Angela Roberts he expects to begin construction on the second phase of the Waverley View by the end of next year.
Dorment said federal and state agencies have scrutinized the project closely, and it is shaping up to be incredibly safe.
“If any measures need to be taken [to protect residents], they’re going to be taken, and people are not going to be in any risk whatsoever,” he said.
With anything involving Area B, that is always the issue.
The city recently announced it would reroute a long-planned ring road around Area B rather than cross even a small portion of the site, because of overwhelming opposition from nearby homeowners concerned that construction could disturb the land and increase the danger.
The chemicals from contaminated groundwater can seep into homes by a process called “vapor intrusion,” then pollute indoor air. However, the effects of vapor intrusion can be mitigated by installing certain technologies.
Gary Zolyak, an attorney for the Army, said it would be responsible for paying for adding these technologies to homes with the potential for vapor intrusion.
Since Dorment said he has no plans to build near the fence line where potentially risky levels of contamination have been identified for six or seven years, the new technologies should be incorporated to ensure the safety of those houses.
Waverley View Investors, the company that owns the site, has had a contentious relationship with the Army in the past. A decade ago, the firm repeatedly denied Army requests to install groundwater monitoring wells on the developer’s property.
In 2013, it sued the Army for $37 million, accusing the Army of devaluing its land, but the U.S. Court of Federal Claims only awarded the firm only $56,500 for the value of the land where the Army drilled its monitoring wells. Since then, the Army and Waverley View Investors have worked together, Zolyak said.
That cooperation is all to the good, but this discussion is a reminder that Area B sits like a malignancy in the northwest portion of the city of Frederick. When any project is proposed near it, the question always is: Is it too close to Area B, or just far enough away? Anything near it must be safeguarded and protected, because Area B dominates our landscape like nothing else.
