Monday will be the first Memorial Day in more than 20 years with America formally at peace. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq are at long last ended.
No U.S. soldiers are directly engaged in fighting for the first time since terrorists attacked our nation on Sept. 11, 2001.
During the final withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, we did lose 13 more of our warriors, in a bombing at the Kabul airport, a harsh reminder of the price we paid.
The withdrawal was messy and chaotic, but very few wars end in a neat and tidy way. However, the shooting has stopped, and our troops are not in harm’s way in the Middle East.
And yet, this is another tense, precarious Memorial Day. While we are not at war, peace is far away in today’s world.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in many thousands of dead, both among soldiers on both sides and the civilians trapped between the armies.
America and its NATO allies are shipping weapons and supplies to help Ukraine repel the attack. President Joe Biden is walking a tightrope between supporting a democratic state and avoiding a direct conflict with Russia.
In addition, China is making threatening gestures toward Taiwan, another democratic state. If China were to try to take Taiwan by force, Biden has indicated the United States would defend it, a chilling prospect.
Though our long wars have ended, our nation is a place of great sadness right now. Memorial Day was created in the 19th century after the Civil War, to honor the memories of the men and women killed in our bloodiest war.
Honoring those soldiers lost in war is still its primary focus, but it has evolved over the years to become the day when we recall all of the people we have lost in the previous year.
This year, especially, we have so many fresh graves, and so many families are grieving. More than 1 million of our countrymen have perished in the terrible COVID-19 pandemic, and the death toll is still slowly mounting.
We have never endured such a terrible tragedy, and it was made worse because our nation was deeply and unnecessarily divided over how to battle the disease, or even for a long time whether it was real. So many thousands were struck down because they refused lifesaving vaccines.
In addition to the plague deaths, two recent mass murders reminded us of the toll that gun violence takes in our country, more than anywhere else in the world.
On Tuesday, a gunman entered a school in Texas and shot to death 19 little children — 9- and 10-year-old fourth graders — and two teachers. The carnage in Texas followed just a few days after the slaughter of 10 Black victims in a supermarket in Buffalo, allegedly by a white nationalist gunman.
The violence was shocking and horrifying but also not truly surprising. Gun violence in this nation is so commonplace, an everyday occurrence.
In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, more than 19,000 people were murdered with guns in the United States. More than 24,000 others died by suicide. More families torn asunder; more fresh graves.
Over many decades, Memorial Day has come to be regarded as the unofficial beginning of summer, a day of picnics and parades, of trips to the beach or the mountains, wherever families gather.
We ask you to take a moment this weekend to think about all of the families who are in mourning this year, grieving for those who have died from disease or violence.
We especially want to remind you of the men and women who made a choice to defend this country and its interests by serving in the military.
The 13 Americans slain last August in Kabul — the last casualties of the Middle East war — were among almost 7,000 soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan, in the longest war in American history.
For a century and a half, Americans have paused on Memorial Day to think about the men and women who have fought in our wars, and about the many thousands of them who did not come home to their families.
Those who willingly put themselves in harm’s way and made the ultimate sacrifice deserve the thanks of a grateful nation.
Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz): "“I have no principle to follow but the path of peace and non-intervention. My grown children have known nothing except American war and intervention for naught ... Ukraine is not our ally ... Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation ... problems. None of this is Putin’s fault.”
Is this the same Paul Gosar who made an anime video showing him killing Democrats?
Public-redux, I do not know. If Gosar made an anime video showing him killing Democrats, shame on him. I am not vouching for Gosar. I am vouching for what he said about Ukraine and our history of "war and intervention for naught."
I also do not vouch for Henry Kissinger, perhaps the most prolific war criminal in our long history of waging imperialistic war. But I do agree with what Kissinger recently said in Davos about Ukraine, as follows:
"About eight years ago, when the idea of membership of Ukraine in NATO came up, I wrote an article in which I said that the ideal outcome would be if Ukraine could be constituted as a neutral kind of state, as a bridge between Russia and Europe ... In my view, movement towards negotiations and negotiations on peace need to begin in the next two months … before it could create upheaval and tensions that will be ever-harder to overcome … Ideally, the dividing line should return the status quo ante." A return to status quo ante, that is, a return to pre-invasion lines, would mean Ukraine agreeing to give Russia permanent control over Crimea and large parts of the south east.
Kissinger also pointed out "that a conflict with modern technology, conducted in the absence of any preceding arms control negotiations, so they have no established criteria of limitations, will be a catastrophe for mankind."
Assuming it is the same Paul Gosar — I suspect there is only one Republican congresscritter from Arizona with that name — his words about following the path of peace don’t seem …. authentic.
