The celebrations of summer have begun in Frederick County, and even the weather has chimed in with a brief preview this week of the sweltering days to come.
A few hot days were hardly enough to diminish enthusiasm for the sunny and bright weeks coming our way. Days with high temperatures in the 90s are commonplace here. We have become adept at cooling off in pools, lakes, sprinklers and air conditioning.
Everyone has their own definition of the start of summer. For many people, it begins on Memorial Day, when picnics draw so many of us outdoors. For other folks, summer starts on June 1, what the weather forecasters call the beginning of meteorological summer.
Every child knows that summer begins on the last day of the school year, when the weeks of idle play can stretch out before them like a golden haze.
Astronomers say we passed into summer this week on June 21, the day of the Summer Solstice, when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost points in the sky. It marks the formal start of summer in the northern half of the globe and is the longest day of sunlight in the year.
Whatever your opinion, Frederick is a magical place in the summertime, with so many options for warm days and cool nights. You can almost always find something to do in our community.
We have already had a raft of festivals and events, and so many more are ahead of us. The 29th Annual Festival of the Arts drew thousands of folks to the Carroll Creek Park, and Frederick County marked its 275th anniversary with a party at Utica District Park.
We enjoyed Father’s Day with family gatherings, both at our homes and at venues like the many beautiful wineries that dot our community and at the wonderful and diverse restaurants that cater to diners of every taste.
The next day, we celebrated Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in this country. We also took time to recall those terrible times, with history tours at the many sites recalling the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, including tours at Monocacy National Battlefield.
Next on the calendar comes the Fourth of July extravaganza, when fireworks will light the night sky and illuminate the Clustered Spires of the treasured historic district in downtown Frederick.
On any summer day or evening, it is worth a trip downtown to visit Carroll Creek, where volunteers from Color on the Creek create the incredibly beautiful water garden in the creek itself. Water lilies, lotus plants and more brighten the waterway with amazing flowers.
This year, we have not one, but two baseball teams in town, playing the great summer game at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The Frederick Keys are in the MLB Draft League. A new team is in the Atlantic League.
For participant sports, we have tennis and golf locations and a growing number of spots where you can play the hot new sport of pickleball.
Every Thursday evening, Alive @ Five brings music to the Carroll Creek Amphitheater, a casual venue to enjoy a wide variety of music styles, where you can stop after the show for dinner or a drink. And the Frederick Jazz Festival is this weekend, with music at locations including New Spire Arts and the open-air Sky Stage.
Then, we have restaurants downtown and around the county, many offering dining al fresco, as well as a vast array of wineries and breweries to sample craft brews and local wines.
The unique and interesting shops downtown and around our community are fun to visit. You can get your 10,000 steps in with little trouble.
And don’t forget the parks, from Baker Park to Cunningham Falls, where you can hike, play and swim.
Truly, Frederick in the summer is a delight for people of all ages, and all interests. Enjoy yourselves, dear readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.