The celebrations of summer have begun in Frederick County, and even the weather has chimed in with a brief preview this week of the sweltering days to come.

A few hot days were hardly enough to diminish enthusiasm for the sunny and bright weeks coming our way. Days with high temperatures in the 90s are commonplace here. We have become adept at cooling off in pools, lakes, sprinklers and air conditioning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription