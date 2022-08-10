The decertification of the Frederick County election results is a huge embarrassment for the county Board of Elections and one more headache for election officials everywhere who are trying to defend the integrity of the electoral process.

Election workers “discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots” in the District 3 County Council race, according to a statement from the board. Officials blamed human error for the problem.

