The decertification of the Frederick County election results is a huge embarrassment for the county Board of Elections and one more headache for election officials everywhere who are trying to defend the integrity of the electoral process.
Election workers “discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots” in the District 3 County Council race, according to a statement from the board. Officials blamed human error for the problem.
Yes, we know, to err is human. But what a terrible year to make a bad mistake. The error will provide more ammunition for those election deniers who believe the lies told by former President Donald Trump about his loss in 2020.
They will claim that it shows you cannot trust election results. But they are totally wrong, even in this case.
The mistake was found while elections workers were preparing for a recount in that council race, which was decided by just three votes in the certified results of the July 19 primary.
The official results showed Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer losing in District 3 to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by three votes in the Democratic primary. Keegan-Ayer had requested a recount, which had been scheduled to begin this week, but that has now been canceled, pending a new certified count.
Keegan-Ayer also has filed a lawsuit that alleges Di Cola does not live in District 3 and should be disqualified as a candidate and as a voter.
“There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,” Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek in a phone interview.
The Board of Elections is scheduled on Wednesday to officially decertify the results, which were certified Aug. 1, said Anthony Gutierrez, the local deputy election director.
Gutierrez told our reporter he suspected that about 100 mail-in and provisional ballots in the District 3 race had been scanned twice due to human error. That’s about 2% of the 4,597 total votes recorded in the race.
Board officials don’t yet know whether the error was confined to certain races, precincts or parties, Gutierrez said. It’s possible the problem affected every contest on the ballot, he said.
For that reason, election officials plan to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots cast in the primary, Gutierrez said.
Current results indicate 16,668 of the 50,106 ballots cast — almost exactly a third — were either mail-in or provisional.
The rescanning of those roughly 17,000 ballots was to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and officials hope to complete it in one or two days, Gutierrez said. About 30 people, including election workers from Frederick and Howard counties and the state board, will assist, he added.
The error, while it has not been blamed on people working too quickly, does show the importance of Gov. Larry Hogan and legislators getting together on changing the law on when mail-in ballots can be counted. Under current law, the count cannot begin until the Thursday after the election, which delayed the results for days.
The General Assembly passed a bill last session allowing election boards to start work earlier, but Hogan vetoed it, asserting it had too many flaws.
The governor should call a special session to address the issue and work with lawmakers on a solution before the November election.
Meanwhile, at the end of the process, this should be reassuring to everyone that they can indeed trust election results. Yes, some workers made a mistake, but officials discovered the mistake and now are in the process of correcting it. It was not perfect, but it has worked, and the board of elections will get it right.
When human beings are running elections, that is the best result we can ask for.
