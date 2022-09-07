The Supreme Court is reshaping the entire landscape of the relationship between religion and the state in this country, and the Frederick County Board of Education has no choice but to follow the new rules the court is creating.

The most recent decision was handed down by the court in June, supporting the right of a high school football coach to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line after games. The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Joseph Kennedy, the coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription