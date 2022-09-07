The Supreme Court is reshaping the entire landscape of the relationship between religion and the state in this country, and the Frederick County Board of Education has no choice but to follow the new rules the court is creating.
The most recent decision was handed down by the court in June, supporting the right of a high school football coach to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line after games. The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Joseph Kennedy, the coach.
The Religion News Service, an independent news agency, noted that decades of case law forbade school employees from leading school children in prayer. “In the past, courts had feared that such activities put undue pressure on the students to conform to a faith endorsed by a government employee,” RNS reported.
But RNS said the new, more conservative court instead ruled that the coach’s freedom of speech and freedom of religion were unconstitutionally restricted by the school district.
After the ruling, National Public Radio reported: “The current court is the most pro-religion of any court in nearly 70 years, according to statistics compiled for an upcoming article in The Supreme Court Review, written by law professors Lee Epstein of Washington University, St. Louis, and Eric Posner of the University of Chicago. While the number of pro-religion outcomes edged up to 58% overall when William Rehnquist was chief justice (1986-2005), the rate has skyrocketed to over 86% in the years since then with John Roberts as chief justice and the court’s composition growing steadily more conservative.”
In essence, the court has decided that the freedom to practice one’s religion — called the Free Exercise Clause — is more important than the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, prohibiting the government from instituting a religious practice.
That is the reality that the school board now faces, and it must change its policies to comply. The question is: How should the policies be changed, and by how much?
At a recent meeting of the board’s policy committee, school district Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Cannon suggested two minor changes to the policy on religious expression.
Cannon said the board could add a mention of the Free Exercise Clause to the policy, which currently only mentions the Establishment Clause.
“I think it is important to say we uphold the Free Exercise and the Establishment Clause,” News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek quoted Cannon telling the board. “Because they made a very strong point to say, ‘School systems, you’ve got to make sure you’re looking at both.’”
Secondly, Cannon suggested, the board could add the words “with students” to the policy that now says “school officials may only be present [at religious events] to monitor for supervision but may not participate.”
As Cannon explained, adding “with students” to the policy could highlight the fact that school employees may exercise their religion while on duty as long as they are not doing so with students.
But after giving her advice, Cannon conceded: “I have struggled with, ‘Do I know what this means? Do I know how to interpret this?’ Because I think there’s still a lot of gray.”
We agree with the legal counsel. With the court rewriting the rules on church-state relations in each term, it is not easy for local officials to know if they are complying with current law.
The recent ruling has been widely criticized as unclear. It is likely that, in the years to come, the court will see many more cases on this issue of where to draw the line between Free Exercise of religion and the Establishment of religion.
For now, Cannon’s suggested changes make sense, and the school board should adopt them, even while realizing this is not a settled issue.
