Frederick County Councilman Mason Carter, a freshman Republican, has identified a significant problem with the county program that offers tax credits to businesses that create new jobs.
Only two businesses are taking advantage of the program. That is a problem because the program was created to strengthen economic development.
The fix that Carter proposes, however, presents several problems of its own, and does not look like the best way to go.
The current Commercial and Industrial Business Tax Credit gives a real property tax credit, between 10% and 100%, to manufacturers and other industrial businesses that invest in new equipment and create new jobs in the county.
The size of the credit depends on the projected economic impact of the project and can be used for no more than 10 years.
Currently, however, only two businesses are using the tax credit — Kite and Kroger, according to county documents.
Carter is correct in this regard: A development tool that is not used is no tool at all.
He has proposed reducing the size of new investment required, as well as the number of new jobs a business would need to create to receive a tax credit. Carter, who represents District 5, said his bill would allow smaller businesses to access this credit.
The current requirements to obtain the minimum tax credit is to make $5 million in new investments and create at least 25 new jobs that pay 150% of the minimum wage.
However, Carter proposes reducing the amount of required new investment to $1.5 million and the number of new jobs from 25 to 3 to receive a 20% tax credit. He said he is also considering ending the requirement that the new jobs pay 150% minimum wage.
The current law requires a business that wants to take advantage of the tax credit to sign an agreement with the county, and the county executive negotiates the size of the credit. In addition, a credit of 60% or higher must be approved by the County Council.
Carter’s proposal would eliminate the roles of the county executive and the County Council from the process, and instead create a sliding scale that would provide the credit solely based on the number of jobs and the size of the investment.
A business investing $3 million and adding 10 jobs would receive a 40% tax credit. A 60% credit would go to a business investing $5 million and adding 25 jobs. The credit would grow to 80% for an investment of $10 million and 50 jobs, and to 100% with $100 million investment and 100 new jobs.
Those are enormous tax credits for less than enormous job creation. Ending the wage requirement would compound the problem.
Forgoing so much tax revenue on new growth is a significant decision. If new businesses can so easily cut or eliminate their taxes, how will we pay for the services these new workers will demand?
We are not a declining region, struggling to attract new growth. We are a fast-growing, highly desirable location for businesses.
The county should be able to pick and choose the kinds of new development it wants to attract, and how much it will expect that business to add to the revenue the county needs for increasing services.
The County Council should examine the current program to see why it is not being used more as a development tool, but it should maintain flexibility to attract the kinds of high-paying jobs that will sustain our economy for the next generation.
(5) comments
“Carter is correct in this regard: A development tool that is not used is no tool at all.” No one else has said this that I know of, let alone open a discussion on a fix. 👍🏻
You really think Fitzwater and the CC have anything close to the skill sets required to attract relevant businesses to Frederick County? Giving away taxpayer's money via "tax credits" is all they have to present.
Yet it seems that the county has an increasing number of businesses
How about we just get rid of the tax credit altogether. The economy is growing without this tool, so why the giveaway to industry?
Exactly, has Junior ever had a job?
