The new Frederick County school superintendent, Cheryl Dyson, has informed the school board that the district will need $933 million to educate our children in the next fiscal year.
That represents an increase of 13.4%, or $110.2 million more than is being spent in this school year, a significant increase in spending.
It also is estimated to be $80 million more than the expected revenue for the school system, a hole in the budget that is going to take some effort to fill.
This is a real challenge for the newly elected school board, the newly elected County Council and the newly elected county executive, nearly all of whom campaigned on a pledge to fully fund the county school system.
Dyson’s proposal is hardly the last word on the issue, of course. The school board will get the first crack at assessing the budget. It has already started that process.
Then, it will recommend a budget number to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who will tell the board how much of the county’s revenue will go to the school system.
Finally, the County Council will vote on school spending as part of the larger county budget in late spring. The next fiscal year starts on July 1.
Dyson proposed adding $29.3 million for salary increases, which would translate to an average raise of 6% for all benefited employees, and more than $24 million to address inflation.
Much of the other proposed increases would pay for the continuing growth in the number of students. The district expects to add 1,185 students next year.
Over the past three years, FCPS is one of the few Maryland school systems that continued to add news students during the pandemic.
More than 100 new classroom teachers and 88 administrative and support employees, which include assistant principals, counselors, instructional assistants and secretaries, would be hired to accommodate the expected growth.
“As we grow, we do not want to see cracks in our foundation,” Dyson said in a video message to the community about the recommended budget. “The path forward simply requires more teachers, more custodians, more bus drivers, more cafeteria workers, more school counselors.”
In addition to those expenses, about $7.5 million is budgeted to implement the new statewide initiative called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. That sweeping reform plan will be phased in over the next decade.
In fiscal year 2024, the Blueprint program requires FCPS to add four additional pre-K classrooms, expand career and technology programs, and increase teacher salaries based on educators’ certifications.
Spending on the special education and student services departments will also jump $10.5 million. That includes $3.5 million to implement the expected recommendations of an upcoming audit of FCPS’ special education programs.
The district initiated the special education audit after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the district was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The revenue projections for the district may yet change, after the Maryland General Assembly finishes its work on the new state budget, which will include aid to local school districts.
After the state and the county provide final revenue numbers to the school system, the board must go to work to balance the budget. A lot of the spending is mandated, to pay for things like growth in enrollment, so the board is going to have a tough time making it all work unless Fitzwater and the County Council are unusually generous.
Our newly elected officials will find that it is a lot simpler during a political campaign to promise money for schools than it is to make a school budget balance.
