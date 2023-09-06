After hearing about resistance from teachers and opposition from the system’s top staff, the Frederick County Board of Education has postponed a decision on the proposal to install cameras in some special education classrooms.
This is not an easy decision, but installing the cameras is one the board should support.
Having cameras in classrooms would help reassure the parents of special education students that their children are being protected by the system from potential abuses.
Also important, the presence of the cameras could protect teachers and staff members from false charges. Police officers in Frederick County and other jurisdictions have discovered that body-worn cameras almost always show them performing their duties lawfully and fairly.
Coincidentally, The Frederick News-Post also reported last week on a lawsuit filed against a private school in Baltimore and Frederick County Public Schools. A Frederick parent accused the school’s staff of breaking a child’s leg while trying to restrain him.
The aftermath of the struggle was captured on cameras in the school. Based on that evidence, the parent sued the school.
At the direction of the board, the Frederick County Public Schools staff has planned a pilot program to place cameras in the district’s Expressions classrooms, which house students who are mostly nonverbal.
After a U.S. Department of Justice investigation in 2021 found that FCPS was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, support for the idea of installing cameras grew.
The school board voted to support a state bill requiring cameras in all self-contained special education classrooms, but the bill failed in Annapolis. The board then took first steps to go ahead with a pilot program without a state mandate.
Special ed parents and other advocates argue persuasively that cameras in such classrooms would protect students who cannot tell their parents or guardians if someone hurts them at school, as is the case in the Expressions rooms.
A school system survey of teachers’ attitudes showed that some supported the cameras, but most were opposed. Some teachers said in the survey that they worried that the footage could be taken out of context or used to evaluate job performance.
But Dustin Bane, a parent whose son is nonverbal, told the board that is not how the proposed pilot program would work. Bane, who has been advocating for cameras in special ed classrooms, said: “If they simply knew that these cameras can only be accessed in cases where abuse was suspected, it would alleviate 99% of the concerns.”
No board members said they were opposed to the cameras, and many expressed support for the idea. But officials agreed that too many unanswered questions remained and said they were sympathetic to the teachers’ concerns, as well as the parents’ wishes.
Most special ed teachers and support staff members do an outstanding job in a difficult situation. Teachers are legitimately leery of having someone looking over their shoulder all the time.
But mistakes happen — and have happened — even here in Frederick County, as the special ed scandal demonstrated all too clearly. Parents have a legitimate fear of having their children hurt or mistreated.
The reality of life in today’s world is that security cameras are omnipresent, because they work when something goes wrong.
Having cameras recording the interactions between children and staff in the special ed classroom would protect them both. We continue to support the idea.
