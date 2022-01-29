At first glance, the proposal might seem like the latest “Big Brother is watching” moment. But it is not.
A bill that would require public schools across the state to install security cameras in special education classrooms which has failed for the past two years has been introduced again in the Maryland General Assembly, and it is definitely worth supporting.
This is not an issue of keeping an eye on teachers and aides. It is to help parents know for certain how their children in special education — many of whom have limited or no communication skills — are being treated in school.
The cameras would also show the challenges facing special ed teachers, and how well almost all of them respond to those challenges. We have said it before: Special ed teachers and aides are among our most caring and committed educators.
The benefits of having a camera in the special ed classroom is analogous to the increasing use of body cameras by police departments, which are now required by state law in Maryland.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, in a recent community meeting, said when the cameras were first introduced, police officers hated them and expected they would lead to second-guessing. Instead, he said, officers realize that the cameras almost always show that they are acting properly and the video backs up their version of encounters with the public.
We believe the same would be true with classrooms cameras. Teachers would be able to show exactly the kind of behavior with which they must deal, and exactly how they perform. In the clear majority of cases, we believe, the cameras would support the teacher’s report.
But, when the child has been mistreated, the camera would provide irrefutable evidence. We would have the ability to get the bad actors out of the school system.
The Department of Justice investigation, which found that Frederick County Public Schools illegally restrained students with disabilities more than 7,500 times over two and a half years, has given new impetus to the proposed law.
Several local parents told The News-Post after the scandal broke that they were not aware their children had been hurt by the district’s disciplinary practices because the student struggled with communication or was entirely nonverbal.
Having video evidence would resolve most disputes over the treatment of children, as well as restore the confidence of the community in our school system and its special ed department.
House Bill 226, sponsored by Del. Michele Guyton (D-Baltimore County), would only apply to self-contained special education classrooms, which are designated specifically for students with special needs and staffed with certified special educators.
“This isn’t about judging teachers or evaluating teachers on how they’re teaching,” Guyton told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek. “This is about catching those very, very few really, really bad apples in the school system who do actually hurt children.”
Lori Scott, vice president of The Arc Maryland, brought the idea for the bill to Guyton in 2019 after her nonverbal daughter was paired with an aide who was previously suspended and accused of physically assaulting a different student.
“We have cameras everywhere else in schools — hallways, vestibules, common areas, front offices, cafeterias, gyms,” Scott told our reporter. “But we don’t have cameras in classrooms, and these kids certainly need a voice. They can’t come home and talk to their parents about their day.”
Because of the recent scandal in treatment of special needs children in Frederick County, the need for these classroom cameras may be greater here than anywhere else in the state.
Happily, the Board of Education here recognizes the importance and the value of the law. The school board this week endorsed the bill, and vowed to install cameras even in the absence of a state mandate.
Our school system, badly tarnished by the DOJ report, must regain the trust of parents and the community at large. And this will go a long way toward that objective.
