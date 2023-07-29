If you have lived in Frederick County for more than a few years, you might think that all of those yellow school buses trundling down our roads were equipped with cameras, to catch anyone speeding past a bus loading or unloading students.
True, the county was the first in Maryland to equip some school buses with such cameras, all the way back in 2012. Cameras were installed on more than 30 buses. Drivers who were caught illegally passing the stop arm were typically fined $125.
But the program was ended in 2017 and all of the cameras have since been removed, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in an emailed statement to News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
Jenkins contends that the effort “was not cost effective, and it proved that the problem was not as apparent as we were led to believe.”
Bus cameras resulted in 41 citations in 2013, but that declined to 26 by late 2014, the News-Post reported at the time.
The relatively few citations might indicate to some that the camera program was unnecessary.
But another way might be to consider that the cameras were working, by deterring drivers from ignoring bus stop lights. The purpose of the program should have been to keep children safer, not to yield money from fines.
Now, the Frederick County Board of Education has asked for the sheriff to look into relaunching the program to penalize motorists who pass stopped school buses. Board members said at a recent meeting they’d like to revisit the issue.
Jenkins’ statement said: “At the request of [FCPS], the FCSO is again exploring the options of bringing this idea to fruition. Factors include resources, financial considerations, program management, return on investment, etc.”
Such factors as the resources of the sheriff’s office and other financial considerations are important questions. But return on investment? How do you measure the value of our children’s safety?
In the 2012 program, the technology company Xerox provided the cameras to FCPS and processed the violations captured on camera. Local law enforcement officers then issued citations.
School Board President Sue Johnson pointed out that Frederick is the largest county in Maryland by land mass, so FCPS buses likely have the most road miles to travel.
Johnson said the board had not yet heard back from the sheriff’s office on options for reinstalling the bus cameras. She said she wanted the district to pursue the idea if it was likely to be feasible and cost-neutral, that is if the fines would be enough to pay for the camera equipment.
The school system and the sheriff must be cognizant of the cost of the program, but cost-neutral is not necessarily the goal that should be sought. Reasonable, yes, but not necessarily neutral.
Johnson also said board members wanted to know “if there’s a way that we can make everything safer for the kids.”
That’s the proper goal to pursue. The cameras should be evaluated for their usefulness in deterring injuries. If they work that way, cost should not be the primary factor.
As recently as April, a Frederick High School student was struck by a car while boarding a school bus on Hillcrest Drive. Thankfully, the student was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
If a child were killed while boarding or leaving a bus, questions of return-on-investment or a lack of cost neutrality would quickly shrink to insignificance.
(3) comments
Isn't Jenkins suspended? What are his comments doing in this article?
No, the High Sheriff is not suspended.
No, md1980, the Sheriff is not suspended, and this has been explained to you every time you have asked previously. Why are his comments in the article? Because if you would read you would know that he is still the Sheriff, and head of the FCSO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.