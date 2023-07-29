If you have lived in Frederick County for more than a few years, you might think that all of those yellow school buses trundling down our roads were equipped with cameras, to catch anyone speeding past a bus loading or unloading students.

You would be wrong.

Tags

(3) comments

md1980

Isn't Jenkins suspended? What are his comments doing in this article?

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

No, the High Sheriff is not suspended.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

No, md1980, the Sheriff is not suspended, and this has been explained to you every time you have asked previously. Why are his comments in the article? Because if you would read you would know that he is still the Sheriff, and head of the FCSO.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription