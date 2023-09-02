It is an exciting and hopeful occasion when a new varsity school sport is first introduced. The inaugural games of the county’s girls flag football program this week lived up to expectations.
The initial game of the season, with Urbana taking on Middletown, had an almost championship atmosphere, with a big crowd filling the bleachers at Frederick High.
Adding to the excitement was the presence of the Baltimore Ravens’ mascot and cheerleaders. They led the two teams onto the field through a Ravens tunnel to the accompaniment of fireworks and tumbling.
Urbana coach Nick Damoulakis and his daughter Dana had been aiming for three years toward this day. Dad and daughter spearheaded Frederick County’s first rec team, with the hope that it would one day turn into a prime time varsity sport with a state title.
The dream is coming true.
Urbana beat Middletown 20-0. The reaction of the coach was heartwarming, from a man who has pursued a goal for a long time.
“I already [cried] once, and they already made fun of me,” Nick Damoulakis told News-Post sportswriter Alexander Dacy. “This is real, and this is what it’s about. How proud am I? I’m on Cloud Nine right now.”
The hope is that this league will inspire other counties across the state to take up flag football for girls. In a few years, backers hope to be competing for state championships, just as the boys do in varsity football.
Maybe the idea will spread to other states, these dreamers Nick and Dana Damoulakis hope. After this week, they know that dreams sometimes come true.
On the same day the importance of athletics to enrich the lives of children and adults was reinforced by the debut of flag football, a community advocacy group released a study showing the need for more sports facilities in Frederick County.
The nonprofit Good Works Frederick hired Victus Advisors, a Utah-based sports and recreation planning company, with a $80,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce to assess the needs of the county.
Victus interviewed government leaders, sports team officials and residents and found that the county needs more indoor sports facilities, pools, tracks, ball fields, rectangular fields and more.
Ed Hinde, the founder and executive director of Good Works Frederick, said that the group paid for the study as a prelude to opening discussions with the county and the city.
Good Works Frederick is advocating for what it called the “Maryland Sports and Learning Campus.” It would boost Frederick’s sports tourism, keep youths active, and be a recreational spot for underserved communities, Hinde said.
He said the study started with the idea of an indoor facility at Westside Regional Park. However, Victus founder and managing principal Brian Connolly said it became clear that, while a multi-use facility was needed, other kinds of facilities were needed, too.
Victus found that the county has no indoor sports facilities with more than one multi-use court, no indoor 50-meter competitive pools and no 200-meter indoor tracks.
Outdoor sports facilities are limited, as well, Connolly said.
Only three places have more than five rectangular fields, and only one baseball complex and two softball complexes have at least five fields. More courts are needed for the fast-growing sport of pickleball.
Victus will next start designing concept plans of different types of facilities and various sites where they could be built. It will provide details on the costs and benefits. The plan should be ready by the fall, Connolly said.
The study should be helpful as city and county officials plan for amenities that will be needed in the future. Residents will rely on local governments to continue to improve the quality of life for the Frederick County community.
(1) comment
This is awesome! Congratulations to those who made it happen. It might be a good idea to have all football below the varsity HS level as flag, actually.
