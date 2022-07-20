Cheryl Dyson, who took over as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools on July 1, was already facing a monumental challenge: to rebuild public confidence and trust in the system’s special education department. Now, she has a new hurdle.

The department has been wracked by scandal since late last fall, when the U.S. Justice Department issued a report on excessive use of seclusion and physical restraint of children in the special ed program. The Justice Department forced the school system to sign a consent decree to change its policies and procedures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription