Cheryl Dyson, who took over as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools on July 1, was already facing a monumental challenge: to rebuild public confidence and trust in the system’s special education department. Now, she has a new hurdle.
The department has been wracked by scandal since late last fall, when the U.S. Justice Department issued a report on excessive use of seclusion and physical restraint of children in the special ed program. The Justice Department forced the school system to sign a consent decree to change its policies and procedures.
Part of the change was an increase in staff in the department, adding teachers and instructional assistants. But the system is having a hard time filling the positions.
The ability to reform the special education department is an early test for the new superintendent, and that begins with hiring a full staff.
The school staff recently told the county school board that the system needs to hire more than 130 special educators in the next five weeks to be fully staffed by the time classes resume.
Administrators acknowledge that filling those positions in that tight a time frame is unlikely, putting the reforms in danger. Districts around the country are dealing with similar staffing problems, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.
The worst shortage is among special education instructional assistants. At the June 22 meeting of the school board, the district staff reported 30 vacancies among the assistants, but by last week, the number had grown to 97 vacancies.
That means that about 15% of those vital positions have yet to be filled, FCPS Special Education Director Linda Chamber told the board.
The numbers are almost as bad among the special education teachers, with the number of vacancies jumping from three vacancies on June 22 to 33 last week.
While a number of teachers and assistants retired or resigned at the end of last school year, the board also voted to add 24 additional assistant positions in the new budget it recently passed.
Parents of students with disabilities and their teachers have been asking for more support, and the board is trying to respond. It voted earlier this year to increase pay and, for the first time, provide benefits for instructional assistants in an attempt to attract more applicants. The positions start at $18 per hour.
So far, it is not working.
“There are still individuals much more willing to get equitable or higher compensation in what they may deem as an easier job,” Chambers told the board. For example, she noted, Costco Wholesale and Aldi both have open warehouse jobs that pay about the same and also offer benefits.
Early-career special education teachers make around $50,000 per year in FCPS, but they are in high demand. For a long time, the district resisted hiring people for special education teaching jobs who do not have the required certifications, which is allowed by the State Department of Education.
The shortages have forced the county to change its policy, offering “conditional” employment to people who have a bachelor’s degree and obtain their certifications within two years.
“If I had my way, I would say, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not going to take any conditional people,’ ” Chambers told the board. “I want trained people in our program. But the reality is they don’t exist.”
Chambers said she was committed to closing the hiring gap, even if it did not happen by the first day of school on Aug. 17.
“We are going to fill every single position,” Chambers told the board, “come hell or high water.”
The reforms promised by the new superintendent and ordered by the federal government can only become reality if Chambers and her staff succeed in filling those positions.
When she was hired as superintendent in April, Dyson told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that special ed will be “a top priority” for her administration. Now is the time to make that pledge a reality.
