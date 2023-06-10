The Frederick Classical Charter School is an educational conundrum for our community — but one definitely worth solving.
Students at public charter school excel academically, consistently outperforming students at the county’s public schools. Families frequently praise the teachers at the school and curriculum. That is great.
But the school’s leaders cannot seem to get out of their own way. Officials and some parents have complained to the county board that the governance system of the charter school is dysfunctional.
The county Board of Education recently voted 5-2 to put the school on probation again, the second time in two years that the board took this action.
The charter school is independent, but receives most of its funding from the county school board and the board effectively controls the purse strings of the school.
The school board put FCCS on probation in June 2021, but a year later, rescinded the status, saying it had seen improvement.
But the board responded to new complaints by placing the school on probation once again, which will last until the end of the 2023-24 school year.
When a public charter school is on probation, it must submit regular status reports to the school board and follow an improvement plan set forth by the district.
Some school board members said they feared the school had been taken off probation too early. News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek wrote that school board member Karen Yoho was openly exasperated with seeing what she described as “issue after issue after issue” with the school’s governance.
“You’re the only school that we’re really hearing constantly from,” Yoho said. “We just want this to stop.”
The charter school is governed by an elected Board of Trustees. Some parents and former trustees have consistently complained to the school board about the Board of Trustees, saying the trustees do a poor job of handling disagreements, communicating with parents, fundraising, conducting elections and more.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson sent a seven-page memo to the charter school’s Board of Trustees last month, outlining her concerns and saying she was worried the body was “incapable of making the needed change.”
School board members and FCPS employees insisted that they did not want to revoke FCCS’ charter or see the school close. They absolutely should not, with the success its students are demonstrating.
But board members and officials said the discord between trustees and parents was bound to hurt students.
“The only thing that I’ve heard consistently,” Yoho said to FCCS leaders, “is that when you were on probation, things got better.”
Some trustees pushed back at the school board. Nkechi Ileka-Adeoye, president of FCCS’ Board of Trustees, said FCPS and the school board consistently took an adversarial position with the school.
Ileka-Adeoye said the district is too quick to believe “hearsay” from what a small group of “vocal parents,” and doesn’t take the time to get the other side of the story.
It is no secret that public school advocates have been less than enthusiastic about charter schools in the past, but we do not get the sense that this is what is going on now.
We believe the board and the system want the school to thrive, because it has done a good of reaching the students and families who opt for this alternative educational path.
The onus is on the trustees to heal their relations with the school system and with their own parents. They should not denigrate the complainants, but should address them forthrightly and promptly.
The Classical Charter School is an excellent option for some children, and it would be a shame to see it fall apart because the adults cannot work together.
