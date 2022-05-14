Voters in Frederick County will elect four members of the Board of Education this year, and the contest has attracted a remarkably large field of 16 candidates, including two groups that each have four self-identified conservatives.
The growing interest by conservatives is part of a national trend among parents upset about what schools are teaching, especially on race issues and sexual identity. One of the two conservative groups here has adopted the name Education Not Indoctrination.
The New York Times reported last fall: “The change began with the coronavirus pandemic. For more than a year, angry parents have crowded meetings to shout down mask mandates or remote learning.
“Now, the conversation has turned toward race, specifically fears that school boards are introducing critical race theory to the curriculum. Some conservative activists and politicians are using these worries to drive school board recalls and rally their voters.”
In Frederick, some school board candidates and other community members protesting the state’s health curriculum framework disrupted an advisory committee meeting last month. Some protestors carried signs reading “stop sexualizing our children” and accused officials of emboldening pedophiles.
The members of the current school board were badly shaken by the disruption. Was it a preview of an angry and ugly campaign to come?
Perhaps in reaction to the growing likelihood of a controversial campaign, the board and leaders of the school system seem to be taking cautious steps to mollify or deflect conservative criticism.
The school system announced last month that parents can have their children excluded from the new family life lessons that will be taught next year to young students, starting with pre-K. The state mandate on those lessons drew the protestors to the meeting.
In another development, board members earlier this month abruptly changed the way in which they had been approving textbooks after two candidates complained.
The board had been set to approve a 14-page list of new textbooks on its consent agenda, without discussion. During the public comment period, the two candidates argued that officials should vote on textbook approval separately.
The board agreed to do so. After a brief discussion, it voted 6-1 to approve the list of new textbooks without any changes. Finally, board members and volunteers from the board’s Racial Equity Committee who are drafting an anti-racism policy for the school system heard a complaint from another candidate criticizing the definition of racism in the policy.
In the draft, racism was defined as “a complex system of beliefs and behaviors, grounded in a presumed superiority of the white race.” Candidate Tiffany Noble argued during a public comment period that the REC’s definition of racism was, in itself, racist.
The committee co-chairs said they would urge the board to instead use the definition from the current anti-harassment policy, which says racism is “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.”
None of these actions is wrong. Parents should be able to opt out of some lessons; perhaps textbooks should get more attention from the board; and the board needs to be precise in its definition of words.
But taken together, it seems like board members and the system are being too careful, rather than defending their decisions. They should look at a new national poll, which says a small minority agrees with the conservative complaints.
According to the April poll from the University of Chicago and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 23% of Americans think their local public school is focusing too much on issues related to sex and sexuality. Instead, 31% feel schools are focusing too little on such issues.
When it comes to racism in the United States, 37% feel their public schools are focusing on it the right amount, and 34% feel there is not enough focus on racism. Just 27% feel their local schools are focusing on racism too much.
It is important to teach our children about sexuality and gender identity, and it is important that they learn about the impact of racism on our nation. They need to understand the world in which they will live.
“It is important to teach our children about sexuality and gender identity, “
Really? And you support your opinion by citing polls? There is little doubt that the public school monopoly (a term coined in a SCOTUS decision) is one of the most powerful arms of the progressive party with a clear intention of shaping the world around us as opposed to reflecting the world around us.
A real clear political poll on the progressive party and its policies will be the 2022 elections. Will the schools strive to reflect the world around them or continue to try to shape it
