A report on disparities in city contract spending that was presented this week to the Frederick Board of Aldermen makes for some disheartening reading, if you are looking for signs of progress.
Minority- and women-owned businesses received a disappointingly small percentage of the city contracts awarded over the five years that were part of the study, fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
Atlanta-based consulting company Griffin & Strong looked at the city’s contracts for construction, construction-related professional services, professional services, and other services and goods.
The report found that only 25 percent of the $91 million the city awarded on solicitations of more than $50,000 during that time went to firms owned by women or minorities.
And, even more shocking, one Asian American-run firm that got one $22 million construction contract in 2016 accounted for virtually all of the spending for minority-owned businesses.
The city says it wants to do business with minority firms. It is right there on the website, listed as a formal policy: “The City of Frederick shall purchase goods and services from bona fide minority vendors whenever possible, providing cost, quality, and service are equal.”
Well, one contract awarded to one company just isn’t going to cut it.
Encouraging minority- and women-owned businesses is good public policy for a nation that is trying to create a more equitable society. That is why the federal government and most state governments, including Maryland, have created set-aside programs which require a percentage of contracts go to minority firms.
The national Black Business Alliance notes that the goal is to allow small businesses to flourish and compete with larger companies.
“It is a great opportunity for a small or new company to break into an industry dominated by big players,” the group said on its website.
It is also beneficial to the government and ultimately the taxpayers to have more competition for government contracts. It will result in lower spending.
The study by Griffin & Strong was designed to identify shortcomings in the city’s procurement process, and it found them.
The firm said that, being owned by a woman or racial or ethnic minority, “continues to have an adverse impact on a firm’s ability to secure contracting opportunities with the City of Frederick, further supporting more aggressive remedial efforts.”
It added: “The Study found anecdotal evidence of an entrenched informal network that excluded small businesses, business owners new to the City of Frederick and the surrounding area and minorities. Findings from the Study also presented a need for greater outreach to potential vendors and contractors willing and able to do business with the City.”
The firm’s recommendations include hiring at least one additional employee to work on procurement issues. The new employee would help minority firms understand the city’s rules and regulations and help them through the process of being qualified to do business with the city.
About two-thirds of the businesses owned by people who are socially and economically disadvantaged contacted for the study said they were not aware that they should or could register to do business with the city, and 21 percent said they didn’t know how to register with the city.
The consultant also suggested some contracts, especially construction jobs, be set aside so that they can only be bid on by small businesses.
It’s a good way to get smaller firms that have only worked as subcontractors to be able to bid on jobs as prime contractors, the report said. But it’s important to also provide support services to those companies as they make the transition to handling jobs as a primary contractor.
A disparity study such as this one provides a legal basis for taking additional actions to encourage minority businesses. The firm said such a study can “determine whether there has been a compelling interest for remedial procurement programs, based upon ethnicity, race, and gender.”
The Frederick report shows that the city must do more, if it is going to support a vibrant minority business community.
The response of Mayor Michael O’Connor and the aldermen was generally supportive of the recommendations, and that is good. We may have a lot to do, but city leaders see the need to get started.
