Frederick city officials are discussing banning or taxing most plastic bags to reduce pollution and litter. They need to think carefully about how to proceed because the issue is not as simple as it might at first appear.

The city’s aldermen heard a presentation last week from two environmental activists who urged legislation regulating single-use plastic bags. Other Maryland counties and municipalities have already done so.

