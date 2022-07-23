Frederick city officials are discussing banning or taxing most plastic bags to reduce pollution and litter. They need to think carefully about how to proceed because the issue is not as simple as it might at first appear.
The city’s aldermen heard a presentation last week from two environmental activists who urged legislation regulating single-use plastic bags. Other Maryland counties and municipalities have already done so.
Ten states have followed the lead of California, which enacted a statewide ban on the bags at large retail stores in 2014, either banning the bags outright or enacting a fee for their use.
New York passed a ban in 2019. Even before it went into effect, the Wegmans grocery chain, with its headquarters in Rochester, New York, began phasing out plastic bags at its stores, wherever they are located. The store on the north side of Frederick will eliminate plastic bags at the end of July. Shoppers will need to bring their own reusable bags or use paper bags.
Wegmans said it gives shoppers an incentive to choose reusable bags by charging 5 cents per paper bag. The money, which amounted to $1.7 million last year, will be donated to a local food bank and to the United Way.
The company said that in stores where plastic bags have been eliminated, paper bags are being used for 20% to 25% of transactions, while the remaining 75% to 80% use reusable bags, or no bag at all. Before the ban, the company used 345 million plastic bags each year.
Plastic in all forms is a huge pollution problem worldwide. The Conservation Law Foundation in Boston, which advocates for bans on plastic bags and other forms of single-use plastic, said in 2020:
“The list of studies and reports on the dangers of plastic seems to get longer by the day — our plastic problem clearly has become a crisis.”
But the role plastic shopping bags play in worsening the pollution problem has been debated in scientific circles for several years. Some studies have argued that the production of the bags has less impact on the environment than paper bags.
The foundation acknowledged the questions but said: “Although bag bans won’t solve the plastic crisis on their own, they do help to change plastic consumption habits and cause consumers and retailers to be more open to alternatives…
“Banning single-use plastic bags is a small but critical first step towards tackling the plastic crisis.”
Kerri Hesley, a member of the Sierra Club Catoctin Group, which is advocating for a ban in Frederick, told the aldermen: “We know that plastic bag legislation works to change consumer behavior and decrease litter.”
Some jurisdictions require that stores charge for plastic bags, while others ban them outright, she said.
Several aldermen expressed general support for taking action, although Alderman Kelly Russell said they would have to be careful how they define what a reusable bag is.
That is one of several questions the aldermen will need to consider. They should meet with business leaders and owners to discuss the particulars of any legislation, since it could affect restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores and many others, and in many different ways.
Grocery shoppers, for example, often buy sturdy bags to use repeatedly for months or years. But few people would be likely to bring their own bags to a restaurant when buying takeout food.
Alderman Ben MacShane said the city should make sure there is a supply of affordable reusable bags for low-income residents, another worthwhile consideration.
Without a comprehensive study, we tend to believe that banning the use of the bags would be more effective than charging a small fee for their use, as has been the policy in Montgomery County and elsewhere. When paying $100 for groceries, adding 25 cents to get five bags does not seem like enough to change behavior.
The Wegmans model — banning the plastic and gently steering the customers to reusable bags with a small fee — seems like the best alternative if city leaders want to wean the public away from plastic bags.
