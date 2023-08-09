Frederick’s aldermen have identified an important problem, highlighting the fact that the city has been collecting millions of dollars from developers that is supposed to go to build affordable housing and school facilities, but failing to spend the money.
Since 2019, the city has received nearly $6 million in school mitigation fees — levied on developments where schools are already overcrowded — and almost $5 million for affordable housing, which was paid by developers rather than include affordable units in their projects.
Alderman Ben MacShane, who requested the report on the funds, pointed out that the city has allowed the money to sit without using it for the purposes for which it was intended. He wants the city to establish a structure for automatically spending the funds.
“This is the year that we need to fix these things,” MacShane said at a legislative work session of the board.
Mayor Michael O’Connor, who does not attend the aldermen’s legislative work sessions, later told News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall that he would prefer a collaborative approach to find ways to spend the funds.
“We’re certainly interested in what the board’s thoughts are,” he said.
Katie Barkdoll, the city’s director of budget and administration, wrote in an email to MacShane that the city has collected $5.89 million in school mitigation fees since fiscal 2019, and no funds have been spent.
She further wrote that the city has collected nearly $4.96 million in moderately priced dwelling unit fees in the same period, but has only spent $62,209 on weatherization and home repairs and $15,000 on settlement assistance.
Those are surprising numbers. It seems that the city has untapped resources for addressing affordable housing issues, and for helping overcrowded schools, which are frequently cited as among the most important problems in the community.
The discussion in the board work group was illuminating, if frustrating. Alderman Donna Kuzemchak said the board can put money into the budget, but the mayor and the city’s staff have to plan how to spend it.
She agreed that the aldermen need to try to make sure O’Connor spends the school mitigation and moderately priced dwelling unit funds once they’re collected.
Alderman Kelly Russell replied that the aldermen could propose ideas for how the money should be spent. She said putting all of the blame for the unspent funds on the mayor and city staff is an abdication of the aldermen’s responsibilities.
MacShane responded that the city’s staff has expertise and should be developing details of various projects.
Collecting money to solve community problems, then taking more than five years to spend it, is a missed opportunity. At minimum, the board should direct the administration to get going with plans.
But at a more basic level of city policies, it might be time to reconsider the way developers are required to pay for their impact on the community.
Kuzemchak said she would not support using school mitigation funds to build new schools. That is a county responsibility, she correctly noted.
Perhaps the city should refocus its impact fee programs to address needs that are city responsibilities, like parks and recreation, or policing.
(4) comments
I just drove by Parkway Elementary School and noticed the temporary classrooms (trailers). I wonder how many trailers will be needed after the 300 Terrace Lanes apartment are built? Bob Lewis
It's inexcusable for the city not to spend this money and spend it as intended. The city has allowed schools to become seriously overcrowded and collected a fee from developers because the schools are overcrowded. All of this money should go to building needed school capacity for the overcrowding city officials created. And they should be using the money for affordable housing. The City relies entirely on the County to pay for these needs created by the decisions they make. There is no reason taxpayer's in Middletown or Thurmont or elsewhere should pay for the overcrowding caused by city officials. This is about responsibil6and accountability. Use these monies for schools and affordable housing.
I hope this money has been earning some interest as it waited. And I do know if it had been spent in the past it would have produced more. With inflation, sitting money can shrink.
The accumulation of this money from developers is an indication of the ineffectiveness of the city's oversight. Green space requirements, affordable housing requirements, historic preservation recommendations, and school overcrowding requirements are routinely waived if the developers give kickbacks to the city. A majority of the Board of Aldermen, the city staff and the zoning boards are wildly pro-development. Detrimental impacts to existing neighborhoods are ignored. For instance, during consideration of the massive 300 unit Terrace Lanes project Alderman MacShane said that the project was going to be approved no matter what the traffic impact studies showed! The developers are in complete control. Bob Lewis
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.