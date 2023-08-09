Frederick’s aldermen have identified an important problem, highlighting the fact that the city has been collecting millions of dollars from developers that is supposed to go to build affordable housing and school facilities, but failing to spend the money.

Since 2019, the city has received nearly $6 million in school mitigation fees — levied on developments where schools are already overcrowded — and almost $5 million for affordable housing, which was paid by developers rather than include affordable units in their projects.

lewisantq

I just drove by Parkway Elementary School and noticed the temporary classrooms (trailers). I wonder how many trailers will be needed after the 300 Terrace Lanes apartment are built? Bob Lewis

FrederickFan

It's inexcusable for the city not to spend this money and spend it as intended. The city has allowed schools to become seriously overcrowded and collected a fee from developers because the schools are overcrowded. All of this money should go to building needed school capacity for the overcrowding city officials created. And they should be using the money for affordable housing. The City relies entirely on the County to pay for these needs created by the decisions they make. There is no reason taxpayer's in Middletown or Thurmont or elsewhere should pay for the overcrowding caused by city officials. This is about responsibil6and accountability. Use these monies for schools and affordable housing.

gary4books
gary4books

I hope this money has been earning some interest as it waited. And I do know if it had been spent in the past it would have produced more. With inflation, sitting money can shrink.

lewisantq

The accumulation of this money from developers is an indication of the ineffectiveness of the city's oversight. Green space requirements, affordable housing requirements, historic preservation recommendations, and school overcrowding requirements are routinely waived if the developers give kickbacks to the city. A majority of the Board of Aldermen, the city staff and the zoning boards are wildly pro-development. Detrimental impacts to existing neighborhoods are ignored. For instance, during consideration of the massive 300 unit Terrace Lanes project Alderman MacShane said that the project was going to be approved no matter what the traffic impact studies showed! The developers are in complete control. Bob Lewis

