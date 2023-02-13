As the city of Frederick’s charter review committee moves ahead with its work, a number of ideas have been raised to improve governance.
We are intrigued by many of them, including expanding the Board of Aldermen and moving to a system of electing members by district.
Another alluring change would be adopting ranked-choice voting for elections.
It is a method of choosing officials that is gaining in popularity, from places as diverse as the state of Maine and New York City.
Essentially the process allows each voter to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference. It is especially useful in a crowded election with more candidates than open offices.
If the first-place vote-getter does not have more than 50% of the total vote, the election board would award votes based on whomever the voter had as second choice.
In a column for the News-Post, Don DeArmon suggested the charter review committee should look at ranked choice, because it would ensure that winners are elected by majority vote, not just the candidate who gets the most votes in the first round, such as 30% or 40% in a divided race.
There are many solid reasons to make the change.
In the 2022 Alaska Congressional special election, there were three candidates to choose from instead of two. Because it was ranked voting, voters didn’t have to worry about “wasting their vote.” Alaska’s voters chose the candidate they most preferred to represent them. Mary Peltola came out on top.
With no candidate getting a majority, the second choice became important, and 29% of Republican Nick Begich’s voters preferred Democrat Peltola to Republican Sarah Palin. That was enough to put Peltola over the top.
“Ranked choice voting allowed tens of thousands of voters to show their preferences are more nuanced than just a party label, and the cast vote record provides unprecedented transparency into those preferences,” said Rob Richie, president and CEO of FairVote, a nonpartisan organization seeking better elections.
Ranked-choice voting tends to filter out candidates who are extreme and polarizing, in favor of those with broader appeal as a first or second choice.
In 2021, ranked choice was used in the Democratic primary for the first time, and a moderate candidate, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, emerged as the winner.
Washington Post columnist Katrina vanden Heuval praised ranked choice even before the primary:
Already, this new system is changing the race for the better. The first-past-the-post system used in most U.S. elections causes significant problems: To avoid wasting their votes, voters are incentivized to choose the candidates they deem likely to win, not just the candidates who most closely align with their values.
“Candidates of similar ideologies have to compete against one another for a single spot in a ‘lane,’ often creating personality-based rifts within voting groups. And a political movement’s hopes end up resting upon a single person; if that candidate stumbles, so can the movement’s prospects. Ranked-choice voting solves all these problems.”
RankedVote LLC, a company that sells systems to communities that want to switch, promotes four major advantages of ranked voting: It determines the candidate with the strongest support, encourages civil campaigning, reduces wasted votes and eliminates the need for multiple runoff elections.
The charter review committee should examine this issue more closely. We strongly consider that the city move to ranked-choice voting as part of a charter update.
