The first thing to remember when talking about class size in a school district is the systemwide ratio of students to teachers is essentially meaningless, except to compare staffing from district to district and determine the number of teachers in a certain school.
Frederick County Public Schools reports that it has a ratio of 23 students to each teacher.
That sounds fine, except that most classes in the district do not have 23 students sitting in front of a teacher. They may have fewer, or they may have quite a few more. And that is OK, too.
The county Board of Education is beginning to examine the issue of class size and will try to figure out what it would cost to begin reducing class sizes across the district. The board wants to answer the question as it prepares its budget for the next fiscal year.
Jamie Aliveto, who leads the district’s School Administration and System Accountability (SASA) department, warned the board that reducing class size is a complex, costly problem.
Aliveto told the school board it would cost about $8.1 million to reduce the county’s ratios by one student, from a 1:23 ratio to 1:22.
But reducing the ratio should not be the school system’s goal. The goal should be to have the right number of students in each classroom to maximize teaching and improve learning.
The board, parents and the community at large should not become obsessed with the ratio. The professionals in the system know better.
Aliveto said reducing the ratio would not mean that every class would shrink by one student. Some classes would become smaller, but others wouldn’t change size at all, he said.
The number of students in any class varies widely by grade level, subject and school.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, the county teachers union, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that student-to-teacher ratios determine how many teachers work in each building, but those numbers don’t translate into actual class sizes.
At the elementary level, the principal at each school decides how to allocate teachers throughout the building. They might choose to have slightly smaller class sizes for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders and slightly larger class sizes for third, fourth and fifth graders.
The base staffing ratio at each school also varies by the “tier” it’s in — calculated by such factors as how many students have disabilities, require free or reduced-priced meals, or are learning English.
Dirks added that class sizes are bound to inflate beyond the desired ratio. If a school had 100 third graders, for example, it would receive four third-grade teachers under the 1:23 staffing formula. But that would put 25 students in each third-grade class. It is simple math.
Dirks and Board President Sue Johnson both told our reporter they were glad the staff planned to offer an in-depth presentation on the issue. In the past, Dirks said, officials have balked at the cost and logistical difficulties of reducing class sizes and have essentially given up on the issue.
Johnson said exploring the issue would be helpful for the public, as well as for newly elected members of the school board and the Frederick County Council, which is ultimately responsible for funding much of the district’s budget.
Board Vice President Dean Rose agreed, telling a workshop that the district needed to do a better job of communicating the complexities and costs of class size reduction to the public.
“Next to mental health, [it was] the top issue when we campaigned,” he said. “[When] door knocking, class size comes up almost every time with every family.”
The public needs to be better informed about the purpose of class-size reduction, when it is needed and when it is not, rather than be influenced by a systemwide ratio that is little more than a slogan.
Smaller numbers may be needed in classes where students need a lot of one-on-one instruction, while larger numbers may be acceptable in a class where a teacher is lecturing. The board and the administration need a nuanced plan for class size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.