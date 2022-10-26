The impact of the pandemic was so widespread and so devastating that we will be assessing the damage for years or even decades to come.
Some losses are known. More than 1 million Americans died from the disease, a toll so immense it is almost unimaginable.
Another 96 million people have been diagnosed with the disease since early 2020, and many of them continue to be afflicted with long-term problems.
The impact on the economy was profound. We are still struggling with the aftereffects, including high inflation. The impact on our politics was similarly enormous, with our deep divisions widened.
This week, we learned the distressing but not surprising news that our children were hurt educationally by schools closing and the imposition of distance learning as we tried to protect them from serious illness.
State education officials told WBAL-TV in Baltimore that students’ test scores in the state and nationally had already been declining since 2013, but the slide worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland State Department of Education said this year’s National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math, was shockingly bad, in large part because of the pandemic.
“It had a devastating impact on kids being out of school for that long, and it’s going to take a while to dig out from. So, it didn’t come as a surprise, but it’s still disappointing,” Gov. Larry Hogan told the television station.
The tests were administered in more than 10,000 schools between January and March. Math scores for eighth graders fell in almost every state, and declined for fourth graders in 41 states.
Maryland fourth graders scored 10 points lower on the math section and seven points lower on reading than they had in 2019. The eighth graders’ scores fell 11 points on math and five on reading.
MSDE said a majority of Maryland fourth and eighth grade students are not proficient in math or reading, with 75% of eighth grade students and 69% of fourth grade students at or below basic achievement in math.
Critics of school officials’ choices during the pandemic will no doubt trumpet these results as proof positive that closing schools was the wrong decision. After all, they will say, fewer than 1,500 children younger than 17 died in the pandemic, so it would have been safe to keep schools open and not require children to wear masks.
But they just don’t know that. If they are intellectually honest about it, they would admit it.
In the first spring of the pandemic, no one knew anything for certain.
No one knew that eventually the disease would be many times more deadly for the elderly than the young. We knew that both the elderly and the young were endangered by the seasonal flu, so we did not know if this virus would have the same impact.
Furthermore, since we did close the schools, we have no way of knowing how many lives were saved. Keeping the death toll among children to less than 1,500 might show the success of closing the schools.
How many thousands of children’s lives were we willing to gamble in the hope that the schools would be safe? And how many teachers and staff members were the critics willing to sacrifice to keep schools open?
In the spring of 2020, we were all flying blind. Our school system and almost all others had to make quick decisions based on incomplete knowledge.
Were the schools closed too long? Perhaps, but educators had to err on the side of caution when faced with a unique challenge.
Now we know that the choices made to protect our children and our school staff worked, because the toll among children was fairly small. We are grateful for that.
We also know that the impact on learning was terrible, worse than we could have hoped or foreseen. With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, some critics might say the policies were wrong.
But in the midst of the raging battle to contain the deadly virus, school leaders did the best they could, and very few parents had to bury their children. Relatively speaking, that’s a positive result.
