Data centers — those vast computer server farms that provide the backbone of the internet — may be the future of Frederick County, but the future has gotten off to a bumpy start.
Quantum Loophole, the Texas-based company, is developing a campus of data centers on more than 2,100 acres in the Adamstown area, to much acclaim from local officials and business leaders.
Quantum Loophole is planning a network of high-speed fiber lines that will stretch from Frederick County to Northern Virginia. It is putting in sewers, water lines, roads and power lines at the site, where other firms will later build server farms.
But recently company halted construction after it violated state environmental laws. The largest violation was the discharge of hundreds of thousands of gallons of water into Tuscarora Creek between late April and late May from a construction process called dewatering.
The Maryland Department of the Environment inspected Quantum Loophole’s construction site on May 24, and ordered it to cease dewatering. The company went a step further, halting all construction, pausing a sewer line and a pumping station.
Then, the company set about trying to straighten up the public relations mess. On Friday, Quantum Loophole issued a statement acknowledging a “failure to use the proper channels of communication to keep MDE advised of activity on site.”
“ ... [W]e apologize to our community and partners for this oversight,” the statement said. “We are laser focused on regaining their trust — upon learning of MDE’s concerns, we immediately and voluntarily stopped our work and have since implemented additional layers of diligence, review, and oversight of our activities.”
On Monday, Quantum Loophole officials hosted U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-District 6; Frederick County Council President Brad Young; and representatives of Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen at Carrolton Manor, which is on the proposed campus.
Quantum Loophole’s vice president of business and development, Rich Paul-Hus, and other officials updated the lawmakers on the construction and the economic benefits that data centers provide to the state and county.
Paul-Hus underscored the competitive edge Maryland and Frederick County have for the future of data centers.
He highlighted the county’s property tax structure and the state’s data center tax incentive law, passed in 2020, that provides exemptions from the state’s sales tax if data companies meet certain employment and investment thresholds.
Paul-Hus said the company has hired a premier environmental consultant to address the violations found by the state. He touted the company’s commitment to sustainability.
He said the company wants to be a good neighbor with county residents, and said Quantum Loophole works to have discussions with community members about major developments and construction.
But lack of communication was a problem in the environmental violation. Area residents knew nothing until they noticed the creek turn murky and vaguely worded signs with the name and telephone number of the company’s chief technology officer were put up at creek crossings warning them to avoid contact with the water.
Aside from putting up those signs, Quantum Loophole did not widely address the violations until the News-Post sent questions about them. That is not the way to keep the neighbors on board with the project.
Paul-Hus predicted that, a few years from now, Frederick County will host one of the most connected data center communities in the world. That’s what we all want to see happen.
Data centers have a low impact, with few employees making few demands for services. But the centers pay significant property taxes to support schools.
Trone, who is running for U.S. Senate, called the violations “bumps in the road,” and said that if they are fixed, the company can contribute to the county’s economic prosperity. But he added that it is important that Quantum Loophole protect the environment.
The company says it will, and we are hopeful about that assurance. But it needs to do a better job of communicating with the state, and especially with its new neighbors in Adamstown.
