Two incidents of serious vandalism have occurred in Frederick in the last few days. Both actions were wrong, and both should be condemned. But in our anger and sadness, let us not leap to a false moral equivalence, and let us not lose sight of the work that must be done.
Over the weekend, vandals put up white supremacist signs and spray-painted hateful graffiti all around our community, a despicable act of extreme racism.
Then on Monday night, a vandal or vandals targeted Confederate monuments in Mount Olivet Cemetery, destroying one statue and defacing two other markers.
It is easy to condemn the first, the vandalism born of racism and hate. It’s reprehensible, because it demeans, it divides, and it spreads fear. There is no way to minimize or redeem such acts; they deserve the strongest moral and judicial response.
The cemetery vandalism is deplorable for other reasons.
True, defacing symbols of slavery, racism and oppression does not in itself sow fear and hatred. In some cases, and in some places, assaults on overt symbols of white supremacy, like the statues of Confederate generals raised in public spaces expressly to reassert white dominance, have helped to fuel an overdue reckoning with our past.
But targeting a cemetery tarnishes that process. Cemeteries are hallowed places, whatever one’s faith or beliefs. To desecrate the dead is, perhaps, the oldest taboo.
So let the dead lie. Defiling a graveyard memorial serves no good end, however evil the cause that claimed their lives, however righteous the anger behind the action. There are enough active, systemic expressions of racism and oppression, driving us apart today, for us to address. Let us focus there.
As the racist vandalism of the weekend makes clear, our work as a community is cut out for us. We must begin the arduous process of confronting the systemic racism in our society, so that we can reform our community and our nation. And, yes, we must move expeditiously to get rid of the symbols that rankle Black people because of their echoes of slavery.
Responding to the weekend events, Mayor Michael O’Connor moved swiftly to clean up the damage and ask the community for help in identifying the perpetrators.
City Alderman Derek Shackelford reminded us that the real challenge comes after the cleanup. “(Vandalism) is the easy part to confront,” Shackelford told our reporter. The hard part, he said, comes with changes like putting Black people and other people of color into boardrooms, classrooms and elected office, to begin to undo generations of systematic repression.
County Executive Jan Gardner took a small, positive step in announcing a virtual town hall for July 6 to discuss inequities in education, health, jobs, and other areas, and to advance reconciliation.
“There simply is no room for racism or hate in our community,” said Gardner in a statement.
Frederick has made great strides, both in recent years and in recent days following the Black Lives Matter protests, to recognize and begin redressing racism. These racists shall not stop that work, and the cemetery vandals should not divert our focus.
Excellent points: These racists shall not stop that work, and the cemetery vandals should not divert our focus. The racists and the vandals are one in the same no doubt, they are cowards operating in the dark of night trying desperately to divert our focus and make the BLM look like the vandals. BLM would never desecrate a cemetery, a racist would.
The racists are an unintelligent bunch if I ever saw one, it's obvious that they didn't think this through, then again they are racists and when have you known a racists to think anything through? Case in point, the commander in chief.
The FNP writes "True, defacing symbols of slavery, racism and oppression does not in itself sow fear and hatred. In some cases, and in some places, assaults on overt symbols of white supremacy, like the statues of Confederate generals raised in public spaces expressly to reassert white dominance, have helped to fuel an overdue reckoning with our past."
that hardly seems to be a good reason for the destruction of public property. An attitude like that is what will bring more violence. Making real progress with politicians and if needed, through the court system should be the approach for existing issues. One way to prevent more occurrences in the future is to stop putting up monuments, period. Stop naming buildings, facilities, etc. after people, period.
The political "leaders" on the School Board, County Commissioners and City of Frederick have been real quiet on what happened at Mount Olivet. Why?
"Condemning hate and vandalism?" I agree. And if I might be so bold I will also condemn "deception." As in who were looting, burning and toppling statues in the night. In the past we had little way to know. now with so many cameras in place, and face recognition software, we can often see who is looting, burning and knocking down statues or grave markers. Of course most will be from the usual suspects. But there is always a possibility that some want to discredit peaceful demonstrators with such events. Now we may know.
