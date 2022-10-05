The thing about a potential conflict of interest is that, if you are concerned enough to ask yourself the question, you usually know the answer. Often, the answer is yes, there's a problem.
Conflicts can arise in any profession. Journalists recognize this as clearly as anyone.
The Society of Professional Journalists, the nation’s largest and most broad-based journalism organization, has a code of ethics for journalists to consider when making decisions related to their work.
One principle, in the category of “Act Independently,” says journalists should: “Avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived. Disclose unavoidable conflicts.”
This is good guidance, in any field of work, including government.
Recently, Frederick's Ethics Commission found that Alderwoman Katie Nash had violated the city's ethics rules. Nash is a professional lobbyist, and one of her clients is the county’s firefighters union.
The Ethics Commission ruled that Nash improperly emailed people, including coordinators for Neighborhood Advisory Councils, encouraging them to oppose Frederick County’s plans to change paramedic services in the city.
In emails and press releases Nash sent in June, the union criticized the county’s plan to move an advanced life support unit from its current location on Montevue Lane to the new Northgate Fire Station on Thomas Johnson Drive. One press release labeled the change “dangerous” and quoted the union president calling it “appalling” and “an outrageous denial of service.”
County Executive Jan Gardner, a fellow Democrat, filed the complaint against Nash, arguing that it is difficult for Nash to separate her lobbying from her role as a city official. People know who she is, even if she does not use her title, Gardner said.
The commission agreed, ruling that Nash “took advantage of the NACs as a conduit for her lobbying efforts, knowing that NAC coordinators would give great weight to issues raised by a member of the City’s Board of Alderman [sic], and she did so to benefit her client and her business.”
NAC officials want to stay on the good side of all the aldermen, to get good city services for their neighborhoods. Asking them to oppose a county policy puts them in a terrible quandary.
Nash knew that her roles as lobbyist and city official presented a potential for s conflict of interest. She specifically asked the Ethics Commission for an advisory opinion, and it issued one after Nash was elected last November.
That opinion warned that although the ethics ordinance did not prohibit an elected official from working as a lobbyist, “it has the potential to raise several concerns.” Attacking the Gardner administration with inflammatory language, then trying to rally neighborhood leaders to be part of the opposition, was a foreseeable conflict.
To her credit, Nash acknowledged that the ethical finding against her was serious. It should prompt her to reevaluate her decision on which clients she can fairly represent while serving on the board.
As the Ethics Commission said in its ruling: “While Alderwoman Nash did not use her aldermanic title or any City resources to send the email, people know who she is. She cannot take off her ‘hat’ as an alderman.”
Rather than figuring out where the ethical boundary is, and stepping right up to the edge of it, it's better to steer clear of real or perceived conflicts. That's a choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.