The Frederick city and county governments have ended a long-running dispute over the location of a new library on the city’s west side, with the county essentially conceding to the wishes of the city.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor held a joint news conference this week and signed an agreement to build the new library at Hillcrest Park, at McCain Drive and Butterfly Lane in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
Fitzwater explained that the new library will be close to three elementary schools — Hillcrest, Butterfly Ridge and Waverley — and located on three county transit lines, which makes it a prime location.
Former County Executive Jan Gardner had pushed for locating the new library in an existing building the county bought off Himes Avenue, arguing that the county could save a great deal of money in construction costs and the library could open much sooner in an existing building.
Those were excellent arguments, and we supported putting the library in that building.
But Gardner’s plan was sharply criticized by several west side community groups, who argued that building was not as accessible for students and others who would be walking to the library. They said they would rather wait for a new library to be built than locate the library there.
Several city aldermen supported the residents who opposed the Himes Avenue site. They said they were reluctant to approve a zoning change that was needed to allow the library to go there.
Eventually, Gardner decided to move up funding for the project in the county’s list of capital projects. She said she was happy to see the city and county agree on a site, and that Hillcrest Park will be a nice location between the various schools.
The county also considered the city’s Westside Regional Park, across Butterfly Lane from Hillcrest Park, as a possible place to put the library, but O’Connor said state funding issues and other complications made that option impractical.
The mayor said Hillcrest Park is currently underused, and therefore it could be better used as a library location. He said the ballfield at the site will be moved to the Westside Regional Park.
Bob Smith, the city’s deputy director of parks and recreation, said the city would try to preserve as many of the park’s amenities as possible. Besides the baseball field, the park has a playground, a pavilion, and grills and picnic tables.
Fitzwater said the county staff confirmed that the 4.1-acre park is big enough to hold a state-of-the-art library and sufficient parking.
Fitzwater was on the County Council during the long-running disagreement over the library location, but said the controversy ended up working for the community. “All of that really led to the best solution,” she told reporter Ryan Marshall.
It seems as if that is the case, as officials and residents on both sides of the controversy seemed pleased by the result.
Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane said he was thrilled to see the county invest in a project that will be within walking distance for so many families on the west side of the city.
And Kiki Wilson, a community activist on the west side, said she’s excited to see how families in the area will use the library once it’s built.
“It’s something that we’ve always needed, and wanted,” Wilson said.
Frederick is fortunate to have elected officials who can come to a reasonable agreement on a desirable improvement for the community. A bit of tension is appropriate when officials are deciding how best to spend tax money, but this agreement is a welcome and workable solution.
(4) comments
Think Pickle Ball Courts would have been better us of the land.
There is no perfect plan - as this is expensive, will take a lot of time to complete, and paves over a lot of green space. Still, I hope this library pays off and becomes a useful and magical place for thousands of kids and adults.
This really is good news and I am happy that Jessica Fitzwater is part of the solution. I did have some doubts about the proposed location. I do like to see County and City people working together to find solutions.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.