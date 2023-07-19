The Frederick city and county governments have ended a long-running dispute over the location of a new library on the city’s west side, with the county essentially conceding to the wishes of the city.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor held a joint news conference this week and signed an agreement to build the new library at Hillcrest Park, at McCain Drive and Butterfly Lane in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

LuvFrederick

Think Pickle Ball Courts would have been better us of the land.

threecents
threecents

There is no perfect plan - as this is expensive, will take a lot of time to complete, and paves over a lot of green space. Still, I hope this library pays off and becomes a useful and magical place for thousands of kids and adults.

gary4books
gary4books

This really is good news and I am happy that Jessica Fitzwater is part of the solution. I did have some doubts about the proposed location. I do like to see County and City people working together to find solutions.

richardlyons

[thumbup]

