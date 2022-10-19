The increasingly bitter dispute between the Frederick County government and the union that represents the county’s career firefighters has again gotten to the stage of unfounded political attacks.
The union is campaigning hard to defeat ballot Question A and, as it did in a similar campaign four years ago, is spreading a misleading message.
Its slogan in this campaign is “Keep Frederick County Safe,” but the charter amendment in Question A has nothing to do with safety. It is about who has the power to decide how tax dollars must be spent.
Should the power rest with officials elected by the voters to the County Council, or with an unelected arbitrator in bargaining disputes between the county and its career firefighters? The amendment would make it clear that the County Council has the final say.
In 2018, the firefighters’ union succeeded in passing an earlier charter amendment called Question D with campaign literature telling voters “Support Your Local Firefighters.” Their literature did not explain that the change would allow an arbitrator to tell the county executive how much to pay firefighters. Nearly 73% of the vote was in favor of that amendment.
But the county attorney ruled that the County Council was not bound by the arbitrator’s ruling and it had the authority to decrease a contract amount. The union sued the county in 2020, arguing the charter change should be binding on the county government, including the County Council, but a judge dismissed its case.
The council then decided to put the clarifying language before the voters, rather than engage in legal battles with the union. That is how we ended up with Question A.
Most of the noise is being made by the union, aleeging “misuse of public funds” and “unethical behavior” by the county for creating a committee to drum up public support for the ballot question.
Stephen Jones, president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, called on the council to investigate the county’s “misuse of public funds” for the ballot issue committee. He added in a news release: “We intend to file with the appropriate bodies to shed light on this unethical behavior.”
County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in an email on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner that “the county has an obligation to inform the public about ballot initiatives and their implication for county taxpayers, in this instance how it could impact the county’s budget.”
The union should know that Maryland courts have already ruled that county governments can spend money on such committees to inform voters. The state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled in 2015 that Montgomery County officials were within their rights to use taxpayers’ money to encourage voters to approve a similar ballot question in 2012.
Making baseless charges about misusing public money is just an effort to obscure the issue and confuse voters, and to play on some voters’ distrust of politicians. That is wrong.
The county’s charter gives the County Council the final vote on the county’s budget, which includes the budget for the Division of Fire and Rescue Services. That is as it should be. Spending public money should never be decided by anyone not elected by the voters.
Council Vice President Michael Blue sponsored the bill putting the charter amendment on the ballot. He told the News-Post in July that if voters reject the proposed charter amendment, any future labor dispute with firefighters would be more likely to go to court. And more money would be wasted litigating a question that should have an obvious answer.
The elected County Council — and no one else — has to have final authority over spending.
