Our country has a long tradition, dating at least back more than 150 years to the Civil War, of trying to take care of our veterans. Sometimes we do better, and sometimes we fall short, but generally, we try.
The goal was first enunciated by the greatest articulator of the American ideal, President Abraham Lincoln, in his second inaugural address on March 4, 1865, with these memorable phrases:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
In little more than a month, the war would be over — and Lincoln would be assassinated. But his ideal of taking care of veterans and their families has become part of our national heritage.
All of this is by way of a long explanation for our support for the recent efforts by the Frederick County Council to expand the eligibility criteria of surviving spouses of disabled military veterans for a county property tax program.
Under the previous law, vets with a permanent service-connected disability receive a property tax credit of either 25% or 50%, depending on the severity of their disability.
But the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran could only receive the tax credit for a maximum of five years, as long as they did not remarry.
The bill introduced by Councilman Steve McKay and approved by the council removes the five-year limit. The surviving spouse can claim the credit indefinitely, unless the person remarries.
That sounds right to us, as we fulfill our obligation as a community to our disabled veterans.
This bill was one of three that McKay introduced to provide property tax relief to senior citizens and military members by broadening the eligibility requirements for existing property tax credits. The other two bills remain under consideration by the council.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer proposed worthwhile amendments to the two bills slowing the pace of the changes, and made them more acceptable.
Currently, people age 65 and older with a combined gross household income of $30,000 or less can qualify for a 40% property tax credit, and those with a household income less than $80,000 can receive a 20% credit.
Both credits only apply to the first $300,000 of the assessed home value.
McKay proposed increasing the income thresholds and credits, giving seniors with a combined gross household income of $50,000 or less a 50% tax credit, and those with a household income of $100,000 or less a 30% tax credit.
He also proposed the thresholds of the assessed home value to the first $500,000, but the council approved an amendment from Keegan-Ayer to set the threshold at $350,000.
McKay’s third bill would amend the law giving a 20% tax credit to retired service members who are 65 or older, or their surviving spouses, and to seniors who’ve lived in a home for at least 40 years and have a gross household income of $80,000 or less.
Those eligible can receive the tax credit for a period of up to five years.
He proposed increasing the tax credit to 30%, the qualifying income limit for seniors to $100,000 and ending the five-year duration limit.
But the council approved Keegan-Ayer’s amendments keeping the tax credit at 20% and capping the household income threshold at $80,000.
A third amendment set the home valuation eligibility at $350,000, though a fourth amendment was approved requiring seniors to have lived in the home for 30 years rather than 40.
McKay deserves praise for suggesting that the county keep pace with inflation on the senior and military tax breaks, but the council did the right thing by adopting a slower pace for the changes.
It looks as though they have done this about right, and the changes should be approved.
(1) comment
Thank you Steve McKay!
