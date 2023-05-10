The Frederick County Council made a puzzling choice recently when it refused to rezone roughly 223 acres in Adamstown from agricultural use to general industrial use.
The owners of the land, Windridge Properties LLC and Windridge Farm LLC, did not submit development plans, but indicated that they were seeking approval to move forward on a future data center development.
That’s not surprising, considering the land is adjacent to the proposed Quantum Loophole development — which is planning a campus of data centers on the 2,200-acre former site of the Alcoa Eastalco smelting facility.
The entire area in the south end of the county is already planned for industrial development. The 2019 Livable Frederick Master Plan designates the area as a focal point for future development, known as the Eastalco Growth Area.
The owners of the Windridge site essentially were seeking to catch the coming wave a little early, by getting the property ready for a future data center development.
We have previously said that we support the construction of data centers in this part of the county.
They are a “low-burden” land use. They add very little traffic because they do not need many employees. With few employees, they do not create a need for new schools.
They provide significant tax revenue for the county while making few demands on public services.
At a time our school system is struggling to meet the needs of an exploding student population, the tax money from data centers can provide a nice boost.
Some County Council members opposed to the change complained about zoning land on a piecemeal basis — which can be an issue when the character of an area is changing.
But in this case, it is completely apparent that this area is moving toward mixed industrial use, and that the county is encouraging that development.
Councilman Steve McKay who introduced the motion to deny the rezoning request, said his position was based on the applicant failing to provide adequate evidence of substantial change in the neighborhood of the property to warrant rezoning.
“The applicant’s presentation and the justification for the proposed zoning change is based almost entirely on change that is expected to incur, not change that actually has occurred,” McKay said.
He listed several other factors, such as a failure in defining the neighborhood in question, a lack of certainty about when Quantum Loophole’s data center campus would be developed and how much development will occur.
That is a specious argument.
The character of the neighborhood might not have changed at that moment, but it is guaranteed to change in the future. The county is planning for the change and driving the change. It will happen.
The fact that the landowners want to take advantage of the coming change now is not reason enough to stymie their plans to maximize the value of his property.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer voted with McKay and said the county is facing a “tsunami” of residential properties brought on by past zoning decisions.
While that is demonstrably true, it is scarcely applicable to this case. Those zoning changes allowed development for which no infrastructure had been approved or in some cases even planned.
The county school system is bracing for 5,000 new housing units in the Thomas Johnson High School area and 3,500 new units in the Spring Ridge Elementary School area, without the classrooms to accommodate the children who will live in those homes.
This zoning change would allow a high-taxpaying, low-tax spending development in an area where the county wants this exact use to thrive.
The county Planning Commission had voted to endorse the zoning change. The County Council should have listened and agreed.
