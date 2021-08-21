We continue to be frustrated, as we know most of you are, with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases here in Frederick County and, for that matter, around the country.
We were no different than many who saw the number of vaccines increasing and positivity rate dropping. It felt good to be out of masks, at gatherings with friends and starting to live our lives the way we did pre-pandemic.
But in hindsight, we might have been a bit too optimistic.
On Tuesday, the county recorded its highest number of cases since early February, with a seven-day positivity rate of well over 6 percent. And though we haven't had a COVID death in Frederick County in two weeks, the number of people in the intensive care unit are the highest since mid-May.
What's happening here isn't very different from what's being seen across the country. New cases are emerging at rates we haven't seen since the winter. And despite our hope that the summer months would lead to fewer cases, it hasn't been that way, leaving many health experts nervous about the upcoming fall and winter months.
The delta variant is certainly a big reason why. The COVID-19 virus has mutated, and now delta is causing "breakthrough" infections. Then, of course, there continues to be resistance from a shrinking, yet vocal, crowd that won't get the shot. With full FDA approval of the vaccines seemingly around the corner, we're gobsmacked that there's still reluctance.
Now, as schools begin to open, the Associated Press is reporting that pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization rates have surged in recent weeks, reaching 0.41 per 100,000 children ages 0 to 17, compared with 0.31 per 100,000, the previous high set in mid-January, according to an Aug. 13 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is still a lower rate than what adults face, but such an increase is alarming. It also underscores the need for eligible children to get vaccinated and the need for masks at schools.
What does all of this mean? Well, if this bad news doesn't turn around soon, we could be — and we underscore could be — looking at more restrictions.
Earlier this week, for instance, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all staff in hospitals and nursing homes will have to be vaccinated or they will be subject to regular COVID testing. Hogan said it was "simply not acceptable" for nursing home and hospital workers to not be vaccinated. We agree.
On a more practical level, these infection trends should also mean that we need to go back to some basic steps that we took well over a year ago now when the pandemic first hit us. Specifically, we need to keep in mind social distance, wash your hands or us sanitizer, wear a mask indoors when appropriate and, most importantly, to again quote Hogan, "Get the damn vaccine." As we've said before, think of getting the vaccine as a way of keeping society open, businesses working and our lives a little more normal.
To be clear, no one is saying that the vaccine is the panacea or that it will keep you from getting the virus. The recent breakthrough delta variant cases have shown that's not going to be the case.
But there is sufficient evidence that being fully vaccinated will most likely keep you out of the ICU and from contracting the symptoms that are killing people should you still catch COVID. It's an easy step to take but one that, frustratingly, some won't.
