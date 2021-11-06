The Frederick County Board of Education has a pleasant dilemma to deal with — how to spend more than $58 million it has received from the federal government to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the school system.
It is a pleasant problem, but also a risky one. The temptation will be to put that money toward programs that are strongly desired but perennially unfunded or underfunded. Every school budget, after all, requires choices.
The danger will be to spend on programs that will build in future costs for the school system which will outlive the federal emergency aid. Putting money into continuing programs, without any idea of how they will be continued, will only lead to future conflicts and disappointments, from staff and from the community.
Since the pandemic began, FCPS has received more than $58 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
At last week’s board meeting, members accepted the system’s biggest infusion yet, totaling more than $37 million. So far, the district has plans to spend that money on a broad range of projects and programs.
It will pay for heating and air conditioning improvements that will clean up the air in classrooms, expanded tutoring that will help students who have been hurt academically by disruptions in classrooms, and a number of mental health initiatives to help students deal emotionally with those disruptions.
Federal guidelines stipulate that at least 20 percent of the ESSER funding has to be spent on programs aimed at addressing student learning loss. FCPS devoted a large portion of the required money on summer programs like the Elevate Academy. Expanded tutoring also is part of that spending.
Upgrading the HVAC systems is also a good, one-time expense for the system. So are technology improvements that would give the system flexibility if — God forbid — the pandemic were to come roaring back and the system had to return to virtual learning in a big way again.
So, those big plans seem to all be good. But some smaller projects are raising questions. News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek identified some more obscure projects in the FCPS plans for the federal money, like fine arts camps, a history immersion program and the development of a women’s studies course.
Those may be valuable programs but starting them up with this federal windfall does not look like a wise choice.
Luckily, school board members Liz Barrett and Brad Young raised some of the same question at the recent board meeting.
According to our reporter, Barrett expressed concern about line items that did not seem like a direct response to pandemic-related issues.
“They are important, but our top priorities should be students and staff right now,” she wrote in a text message. “Ensuring every student, teacher and staff member have the support they need.”
Young added: “This is money that’s intended to be used for the impacts of COVID.” The use of every dollar should be guided by that imperative.
Barrett and Young both said the board should schedule time to analyze the grant allocations proposed by the administrative staff, and then consider it alongside their work on the systemwide budget.
That is exactly what needs to take place here. The board should make certain that all of the ways in which children and staff have been affected by the pandemic are addressed. It should not take on new staff or new spending unless it has a plan for future funding.
