Maryland Republican primary voters have driven a sharp wedge through the party, nominating a candidate for governor who not only is likely doomed to lose, but could cost GOP candidates support at the county level.
Dan Cox, the one-term state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties, rode his endorsement from former President Donald Trump to a decisive victory over former state Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz.
Schulz, who is also from Frederick County, was the hand-picked successor to Gov. Larry Hogan, who built successful coalitions of Republicans, independents and some Democrats to twice win the governor’s mansion.
But with the Cox victory, the Hogan coalition is smashed to pieces.
Cox supporters told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan (who is not related to the governor) that he will energize GOP voters. That could very well be true. He did, after all, win 53% of the primary votes so far.
But it is also likely that Cox will energize Democrats to vote against him. And in a state where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans — roughly 2.2 million to 1 million, as of June — that will likely spell disaster for him.
Gov. Hogan has been critical of Trump, and in turn, has been attacked by the ex-president, so it was no surprise Trump backed a candidate who opposed the Hogan team. Hogan has frequently clashed with Cox directly, calling him a “QAnon whack job” because the delegate espoused fringe conspiracy theories.
Cox won the Trump endorsement because of his full-throated support of the ex-president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. During the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, Cox went so far as to send out a tweet in which he called Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to block the electoral vote count. (He later issued a statement saying “ ... I have never supported, and I also denounce, all mob violence including those who broke into the U.S. Capitol.”)
Trump-aligned messages played well in the primary for Cox, but in the general election, Trump will be an albatross around his neck. In the 2020 election, Trump won 32% of the votes in Maryland, and the revelations of his actions trying to overturn the election have driven his support even lower.
Republican Del. Barrie Ciliberti, the chair of the Frederick County delegation in Annapolis, said after the voting that Cox is a “good man with integrity.”
Perhaps so, but his views on everything from Trump to abortion to the pandemic are anathema to many Democrats, independents and even Republican voters in the county.
Ciliberti also pointed out the big problem Cox presents for other Republicans in counties such as Frederick, where the two major parties are fairly evenly divided. Democrats have about 8,000 more registered voters in Frederick County than Republicans do — about 76,000 to about 68,000, as of June, with about 48,000 unaffiliated.
He said the polarization surrounding Cox could hurt Republicans’ chances in local races because all GOP candidates will have to make it clear whether they support Cox.
Dylan Diggs, president of the Republican Club of Frederick County, told our reporter that he, too, is concerned that Cox’s victory could hinder Republicans’ chances in Frederick County.
Republican Sen. Michael Hough, who was unopposed for the nomination for Frederick County executive, awoke to this nightmare scenario on Wednesday after the election:
If he refuses to support Cox, he will alienate the GOP base in the county, making it impossible to win. But if he backs Cox, he will alienate a sizeable minority of Republicans, a number of independents and virtually all Democrats, making it extremely difficult to win.
Hough already had some explaining to do to moderate voters, who usually decide elections in Frederick. He is the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, a West Virginia Republican who is also a Trump acolyte.
Mooney, who moved from Frederick to run for office in the neighboring state, just won a primary battle against another incumbent Republican congressman after being endorsed by Trump.
During his years in the Maryland General Assembly, Hough has presented himself as a moderately conservative Republican, but Cox and to a lesser extent Mooney will make that a harder sell in November.
Other Republicans running countywide in November are also likely to face the Cox dilemma. For example, GOP County Councilman Phil Dacey is seeking reelection for one of two at-large seats on the council.
But the man on the hot seat is Hough, and GOP primary voters put him there.
