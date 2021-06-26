The coronavirus pandemic has forced educators around the country to experiment with new forms of learning for children and new forms of instruction for teachers.
Most school systems, including here in Frederick County, went all-in on virtual learning in the spring of 2020, and continued to do so — for many students — through the school year just ending.
Now, with planning for the next term in the fall underway, the county school system will continue to accommodate children whose parents still are fearful of the COVID-19 virus, or who just believe that for whatever reason their child will do better to stay in a virtual classroom.
So far, the parents of 1,437 students across Frederick County have decided to opt for all-virtual schooling instead of classroom instruction. These students – 550 elementary schoolers, 363 middle schoolers and 524 high schoolers – will be taught in a new Blended Virtual Program.
The program will function, in many ways, like its own school. Starting July 1, four administrators will begin tenures as all-virtual principals for Frederick County Public Schools.
The virtual school enrollment represents just 3 percent of elementary schoolers, 4 percent of middle schoolers and 3 percent of high schoolers. The system received 34,000 responses to its survey asking parents which option they preferred.
Children of parents who didn’t fill out the survey were automatically listed as in-person students, Jamie Aliveto, director of system accountability and school administration, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
It is an open question about how long this virtual program will exist. The numbers for now justify operating it as a separate school, but students enrolled in the virtual program are only committed for the first semester, after which they will have the option to transfer back to their home school.
The school system believes it learned a lot in this year of virtual instruction, and that the new program will be effective. For example, Aliveto said students will attend synchronous daily classes hosted via Google Meet, but assignments and some class activities will not be synchronized.
“One of the things we think is important in any virtual design is to balance the online-offline assignments for students, which is why this won’t be a continuous stream of Google Meets for all kids at all times,” Kevin Cuppett, curriculum and instruction director, told our reporter.
The virtual program will have its own principals, teachers, counselors, secretary and technology specialist. While four administrators have already been announced, FCPS is in the process of hiring teachers and support staff.
Frederick County has run a Virtual School offering online classes to high school students since before the pandemic, so it will cover a lot of the new program’s high school staffing needs, Aliveto said.
Students in the virtual program will still be officially listed as enrolled at their home schools, Cuppett said. They can participate in sports or extracurricular activities there.
Funding is coming from state pandemic relief money and FCPS’ operating budget.
The next challenge for the system will be to make certain the program works well. Students will have to be tested regularly to see how well they are learning the material in their grade-level curriculum.
If the program is a success, we can envision more parents choosing to place their children in it in the future. It could be an option for kids who just do not learn well in the traditional classroom for a variety of reasons, or are not comfortable in the brick-and-mortar school for any number of social reasons. One size never fits all.
If necessity is the mother of invention, the wide use of virtual learning during the dark days of the pandemic has offered educators a chance to create new learning environments for children. They should seize it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.