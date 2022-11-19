It was a story so strange, shocking and disorienting, it felt like fiction. But it was real.
Now parents are demanding answers from Frederick County Public Schools. And they deserve them.
To recap: On Nov. 3, a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia took the 27 children in her class out the door and had them hurry through wooded and residential areas to a cafe about three-quarters of a mile from the school.
Children told their parents that the teacher ordered them to take off any bright clothing, so they would be harder to see as they traveled. One parent reported that some children seemed OK after the incident, but others were upset and "crying hysterically" on the ground.
At the café, the teacher — who has not been publicly identified — told an employee to call 911 and report that multiple people had been stabbed at the school. That was not true.
Perhaps the teacher was having a mental health crisis, and believed children were being attacked at the school. It appears that she thought she was getting the children to a safe place.
The teacher was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, and now is on leave. State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said she would not be criminally charged.
Many parents are angry and frustrated with the school system’s disorganized, chaotic response.
When the school discovered that students were missing, school leaders did not immediately call the police. Police did not hear about the incident until the false 911 call from the café. The school also put out a statement that was wrong and misleading.
To give school officials the benefit of the doubt, no one is likely to have planned for a situation in which a teacher with a possible mental health problem would take her entire class from the school.
But when the unforeseen actually happened, the school leadership badly mishandled the crisis.
Kieran Mara, a parent whose fifth-grade twins attend Green Valley Elementary, has compiled a detailed timeline of the day’s events using information from FCPS, the sheriff’s office and his children. His son was in the class that left school.
His biggest concern, he said, is the fact no one at the school contacted law enforcement during the roughly 30 minutes that his son’s class was known to be missing.
In addition, Mara said, after he arrived home with his son, he received a call from a school guidance counselor who read a statement from the principal, which was wrong in multiple ways.
The statement said the teacher had followed protocol and taken her students off campus to a safe location during a lockdown. But Mara noted the lockdown was initiated after the class went to the café and the false 911 call was made.
Astoundingly, the statement also said all students were safe and secure at all times.
“What part of protocols is taking children’s clothes off? What part of safe is my child having a gash across his side? What part of secure is a missing child?” Mara said to News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
The school mischaracterized the incident the same way in an email to parents, so it was not just a moment of confusion.
After a contentious meeting with parents, the school system announced it will conduct an internal security audit of the school and form an advisory group to collect feedback from parents.
New Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, who was already under pressure because of scandal about mistreatment of children in the special education department, now has another fire to put out.
"We didn't get it all right," Dyson said at a board of education meeting.
She and her team need to hear out the parents, then get the right policies in place.
She sent an email to Green Valley parents after the meeting, saying “Open, transparent, two-way communication is our only path forward.”
That means having a clear plan for what school leaders must do in a crisis, as well as how to share timely, accurate information with the public.
