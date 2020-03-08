Even if you are not a fan of the Frederick Keys minor league baseball team — or really a fan of baseball at all — you should heed the suggestion of Mayor Michael O’Connor to sign a petition opposing the proposal to eliminate the team.
Major League Baseball announced last fall it is considering severing ties between 42 minor league teams and their “parent” major league clubs that supply the players and coaches for the teams. The Keys, which have been a farm team for the Baltimore Orioles since 1989, are one of the teams that would be affected.
The decision would effectively put these minor league teams out of business. A few independent teams exist around the country, but they are rare. The economics of minor league baseball only work because the major league teams pay the players and coaches directly.
O’Connor has joined more than 120 other mayors around the country to oppose MLB’s plans to get rid of the teams in a cost-saving measure. The online petition is part of the group’s efforts to support local teams.
The economic impact of minor league baseball to a city like Frederick is huge. More than 270,000 people attended Keys games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in 2019, according to the city.
The team estimates its annual impact on the local economy at more than $15 million. It employs 25 full-time staff and 250 part-time workers.
As we have stated previously on this Opinion page, the decision to include the Keys in the list of endangered teams is as puzzling as it is infuriating. This is a thriving franchise.
Major League Baseball says it wants to shrink the number of minor league teams to make the development of players more efficient and improve working conditions for players.
The New York Times reported that the league had identified several factors to determine which teams would retain major league affiliation. Those included proximity to its parent club and to potential opponents, the condition of the facilities and everyday life, such as hotel availability and general security.
The Keys measure up well under every test:
- Harry Grove Stadium is 48.2 miles from Camden Yards, where the Orioles play. The other teams in the Carolina League are from Wilmington, Delaware, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Frederick is the only franchise on the hit list.
- The stadium was built in 1990 and has been upgraded regularly. Keys executives said if more improvements to the stadium are needed, they would make them.
- The stadium is in a safe location and has easy access to several nearby hotels.
As Keys general manager Dave Ziedelis told The News-Post last fall: “When you look at the business of Minor League Baseball, we are one of the strongest teams around.”
There was speculation that the announcement was just a negotiating ploy while the two sides were seeking a new operating agreement. But there are indications that it may be serious, and that is a real concern for Frederick and many other communities. The Hagerstown Suns franchise is also on the hit list.
The question is: Why?
Nationally, baseball is struggling to attract customers, with attendance down 7 percent since 2015. The situation in Baltimore is worse. Orioles attendance was down 16 percent last year, to 1.3 million. The Baltimore Business Journal said that is the lowest season attendance in the 27-year history of Camden Yards, and the worst for the Orioles since 1978.
Does this really seem like a great time to anger a good chunk of your dwindling fan base by closing both minor league teams in western Maryland? If the Orioles ownership has any sense, it should be working with the Keys and the city of Frederick to prevent this shortsighted, wrongheaded decision.
Do your part, though, and sign the petition.
