For residents near Adamstown dreaming of maintaining the rural character of their community, the announcement of a proposed campus of data centers on the site of a former aluminum smelting plant could be the prefect scenario.
Quantum Loophole, based in Austin, Texas, said it will purchase the 2,200-acre property for $100 million. The company plans to construct environmentally friendly data centers, with sustainable power and water use. It also said the buildings would be designed to protect existing views and reduce visibility from public roads.
The property, which covers more than three square miles south and west of the city of Frederick, was the site of Alcoa’s Eastalco smelting facility, which closed in 2010. The sale involves Alcoa and the real estate firm TPG Real Estate Partners.
For the past decade, the future of the huge site has been the subject of debate and discussion. Numerous proposals have been made for everything from continued industrial use to a mixed use residential and retail town center.
Residents of the area have been watching and waiting, knowing the property is too valuable to be allowed to sit idle forever, but fearful that new development would cause crowded schools and clogged roads.
If this plan goes forward, their dreams of minimal disruption may have come true.
Quantum Loophole would build millions of square feet of buildings over the next several years, but employment at data centers is small, so the long-term impact on traffic would be minimized. Fewer workers mean less pressure on residential construction, and fewer children in schools.
The aluminum smelting plant opened in 1970 as a joint venture of French and Japanese companies, and employed more than 800 people as recently as the late 1990s. The firm went through numerous ownership changes over the years, until it was acquired by Alcoa in 1998.
When the plant closed in December 2005, Alcoa blamed the high cost of electricity to run it. More than 600 employees were laid off.
The smelting operation only uses 340 acres, so the impact on the area was minimal. Most of the land was leased to a local farmer.
Josh Snowhorn, founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, told News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall that the size of the parcel will allow him to create a campus of centers that supports the sustainability needs of his clients.
He told our reporter the company plans to maintain forest areas, housing for bees and other environmental elements. Buildings on the campus will be buffered from the community nearby to make the facility unobtrusive, he said.
In addition, he said the company says it will try to help the local fire department, and will build ballfields and otherwise create a development that is good for the community.
The site became more desirable in 2020 after the Maryland General Assembly passed a law providing incentives for data center companies to expand or relocate in the state.
Data centers that move to or expand within Maryland and create new full-time jobs will be exempt from the state’s sales and use tax on the purchase of some equipment for up to 10 years. This is the kind of help the state should offer to continue to expand the economy of our region.
A new development that will increase tax revenue while having low impact on traffic, schools and residential construction? That sounds like a win for Adamstown and for all of Frederick County.
