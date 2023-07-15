The educational and emotional harm done to our children during the pandemic is still being tabulated, but the statistics in both realms continue to tell a terribly sad story.
In a world with little good information and many justifiable fears, radical steps were taken in the spring of 2020 to protect the lives of our children and our school staffers and teachers.
With an unprecedented and unknown disease devastating our world, school leaders and health professionals had to make hard decisions quickly. The choices saved lives, but a lot of harm was done.
We already have seen how test scores in most subjects declined after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education.
Now, the data on mental health is providing stark evidence that children were hurt emotionally, as well.
Consider this: According to the most recent state survey data, collected in the fall of 2021, about 28% of Frederick County Public Schools students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade seriously considered suicide. That is more than one student in four.
That is shocking, and sobering.
Sue Johnson, president of the county Board of Education, said it well. “It just stopped me in my tracks,” she told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek in an interview.
Prior to the pandemic, from 2012 to 2019, the percentage of middle and high school students who said they had ever seriously considered suicide remained relatively steady, about 16% to 18%.
After the pandemic, those numbers and other survey results saw an alarming increase.
The figures come from the Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), which uses questions compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure trends about youth alcohol and drug use, vehicle safety, sexual activity and more every two years. About 4,500 county students completed the 2021 survey.
Andrea Walker, director of behavioral health services for the Frederick County Health Department, told our reporter that the mental health data was “significantly concerning.”
About 20% of middle schoolers said they had made a plan for suicide, and more than 8% of middle schoolers and 17% of high schoolers indicated they had attempted suicide.
Thankfully, the vast majority of the children who express suicide ideation do not end their own lives. According to official state statistics, three suicides were reported for adolescents ages 10 to 19 years in our county in 2020. Preliminary data for 2021 and 2022 does not show a statistically significant increase in deaths by suicide for this age group in the county, Walker said.
The feelings of these children cannot be ignored.
Walker, the leader of the county’s new Suicide Prevention Coalition, told the News-Post: “Youth suicide is rare and often involves complex factors. We caution against relying on one statistic as a measure of community health. Demand for youth mental health services is increasing at every level of care for a variety of reasons. Our community is working to increase the mix and array of services for this population.”
School officials said the district has used some of its COVID relief funding to bolster resources for struggling students, paying for trauma therapy for uninsured students, bringing in bereavement counselors and helping students who were coming out of a mental health-related hospitalization.
The problem is that the relief grants will expire at the end of this coming school year. If the school system does not start funding those programs in its regular budget, they will end.
School board members and professional staff need to accept that the aftershocks of the pandemic will be felt in our children for a long time. Restoring our children to full mental health and to full educational competence has to be the guiding light of the school system’s funding choices for the foreseeable future.
Resources and signsThe U.S. has a national suicide hotline. It is available 24/7 by dialing 988.
The Frederick County Mental Health Association says people who need help with crisis intervention can call 301-662-2255, a 24/7 hotline for intervention, information, referrals and phone support.
The Phone Friend number at 301-694-8255 is for children in first through fifth grade.
The Mental Health Association has free walk-in service with a crisis specialist at its office at 226 S. Jefferson St. in Frederick. The hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Signs that someone might need help include:
- feeling trapped
- experiencing unbearable pain
- feeling like you are a burden to others
- having no reason to live
- thinking about killing yourself
