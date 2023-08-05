Deaf residents of Frederick County are a vital, important pillar of our community, and when they ask something of local business owners, they should be given close attention.

Many deaf children come to Frederick to study at Maryland School for the Deaf, and many graduates of the historic school stay on or return after college to begin their careers. For deaf people, Frederick is a welcoming community. They in turn have enriched our county.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription