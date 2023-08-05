Deaf residents of Frederick County are a vital, important pillar of our community, and when they ask something of local business owners, they should be given close attention.
Many deaf children come to Frederick to study at Maryland School for the Deaf, and many graduates of the historic school stay on or return after college to begin their careers. For deaf people, Frederick is a welcoming community. They in turn have enriched our county.
An estimated 50,000 people in Frederick County and the surrounding area may be deaf or hard of hearing.
Members of our active, vibrant Deaf community are gaining fame around the world. For example, two long-time Frederick residents, Scott Lehmann, 34, and Shayna Unger, 31, recently became among the first deaf climbers to conquer Mount Everest.
So, when Deaf activists ask the owners of movie theaters to provide more open-caption offerings when films are shown here, it would behoove the theater owners to give it serious consideration.
Open captions provide a transcript of the audio of a movie and are burned into the video itself, so they are permanently on screen. Closed captions are created on a separate track from the video, which means they can be toggled on or off.
Frederick’s two movie theaters — Warehouse Cinemas on West Patrick Street and Regal Westview on Buckeystown Pike — provide closed captioning devices in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but activists say they need to do more.
The closed captioning devices include goggles and handheld LED stands that display captions for individual users. Many deaf moviegoers complain they are often glitchy, bulky and inconvenient.
“There are just these disgusting glasses or goggles,” said Sharon Lynn, whose daughter is deaf, told News-Post reporter Shifra Dayak. “There is no deaf person that I know that wants to use that.”
Deaf activists here and around the country have urged local theaters to expand to more frequent showings with open captions.
At Regal Westview, which has 16 screens, about one movie showing per day has open captions, according to the theater’s website.
Regal Westview scheduled 35 total showings of the blockbuster hit movie “Barbie” without open captions between last Sunday and Thursday, with just two open-caption showings, at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday or 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Warehouse Cinema’s Frederick location, which opened in 2020 and has seven screens, is showing about two movies a day with open captions.
But deaf advocates say the options are still too few.
Between Sunday and Thursday, Warehouse had two open caption showtimes available for “Barbie,” but offered 62 showings of “Barbie” without open captioning in that time.
Nat Balsley, a deaf Frederick resident who is an informal liaison between the area’s Deaf community and the theaters, said the open-caption shows sell out fast.
“Those who depend on open captions may be left out if this only showing sells out,” he wrote in an email to the News-Post.
Balsley said the staffers at the theaters are responsive, but they have not been receptive to requests for more open captioning.
Some deaf activists want to go beyond persuasion to state legislation. A group called the Open Captioning Movie Committee has lobbied the Maryland General Assembly to pass a law that would require most movie theaters to provide open captions for at least two showings of each movie per week.
With a relatively large deaf population to serve, owners of any business including movie theaters would be smart to cater to the needs of these customers, with or without legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.