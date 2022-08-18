You might hear critics of our neighbors to the south say, “We don’t want to be another Montgomery County.”
But emulating Montgomery County would be smart this week, as Frederick County Democrats take the next step in figuring out their general election nominee for the County Council race in District 3.
Challenger Jazmin Di Cola and incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer faced off in a race that Di Cola won by one vote after all ballots were counted, then recounted.
But a Frederick County Circuit Court judge ruled in Keegan-Ayer’s favor in a legal challenge. Since Di Cola didn’t meet a residency requirement, she was disqualified from the race.
Now, it’s up to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to choose a replacement candidate. A position on the general election ballot doesn’t automatically fall to Keegan-Ayer as the runner-up.
The Central Committee is accepting applications this week from Democrats who want to be considered for the seat. Keegan-Ayer and Tarolyn Thrasher were the only applicants as of Wednesday afternoon.
Di Cola posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday night saying she wants the Central Committee to pick Thrasher.
The Central Committee’s deadline to pick a nominee is Friday.
Applications are due to the Central Committee by 8 a.m. on Thursday. Then, the committee is scheduled to meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1080 W. Patrick St., Suite 4, next to Aldi, in Frederick.
Chairwoman Deborah Carter said she expects the committee to discuss applications in closed session, then vote in public.
This would be the wrong approach. Full openness and transparency in the process is essential.
Maryland law calls for county central committees to fill various vacancies, when a member of their party has vacated a public office.
That’s expedient but a poor substitute for the democratic process.
Di Cola filed to run on Feb. 25, 2021. Keegan-Ayer filed to run on March 4, 2022.
That’s a long time for voters to learn about candidates. In Di Cola’s case, that was 17 months before the July 19 primary.
Each candidate won the support — the votes — of about 2,300 people.
Now, with Di Cola disqualified, the task of choosing the party’s nominee for the November general election falls to 12 people on the Central Committee, in a rushed, hyper-condensed process.
Consider how much will be lost when the substitute nominee is chosen — candidate forums, news coverage of candidates’ views, voters guides, open exchanges on newspaper pages or in social media groups.
But, by law, this is the process we have. It’s up to the representatives elected by their party to Central Committee seats to make it the best, most open, most robust process it can be.
Doing that behind closed doors, away from public view, is not the way.
Here’s where Montgomery County offers a recent good model.
In November 2021, the Democratic Central Committee faced a similar task. A state delegate was appointed circuit court judge, leaving a vacancy. Six people applied for the seat.
After telling the committee of their interest, the applicants gave statements — in public.
They were interviewed — in public.
Then, the 24 members of the Central Committee voted — in public.
The full meeting was held on Zoom. Anyone could tune in.
We urge the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to do the same.
Make the discussions and deliberations public. Air them online for anyone who can’t attend in person. Archive the video for anyone to watch later.
Thursday’s meeting, in a very real sense, is a stand-in for an election. The Democratic Central Committee must treat it that way.
