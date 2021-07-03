The Fourth of July.
It is a magical phrase that can instantly transport us back to a simpler time of family picnics, sandlot baseball games and fabulous fireworks shows with sparkling embers scattered across the black velvet of the evening sky.
In our memory, it has always seemed to be a day when the country joined together to celebrate the birthday of our country, the United States of America.
But, of course, our memory plays tricks on us all the time, tinting reality with a hazy glow of sepia tones, glossing over the difficulties we have faced so many times in our history.
Usually, we gaze back on the Fourths of our childhood, back when most of us didn’t really know what was happening in the real world, and we recall a perfect mid-summer day that may or may not have ever happened.
Wars, upheaval, divisions, anger and disruptions fade. If you grew up in the 1950s and 1960s, you have lived through the long struggle for racial equality during the Civil Rights movement, and through the terrible divisions of the Vietnam War era.
If you have come of age in this century, you have witnessed attacks on our nation, a 20-year war to punish the terrorists, as well as the anger and outrage caused by racial division.
And now we are trying to deal with the aftermath of the presidential election of 2020, when repeated lies about the validity of the vote resulted in a direct assault on democracy with the attempt by a mob to block the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6.
America today is so deeply divided politically that a large portion of our fellow citizens recently told pollsters that they are ready to give up on the American dream of representative democracy and move to something much darker — authoritarianism. They did not use that word, but that is what they meant.
Bob Altemeyer, a Canadian psychology professor who has long studied the subject, defines authoritarianism as the desire to submit to some authority, aggression that is directed against whomever the authority says should be targeted and a desire to have everybody follow the norms and social conventions that the authority says should be followed.
Morning Consult, a respected national polling firm, recently surveyed 1,001 Americans. According to the scale developed by Altemeyer to measure authoritarian tendencies, right-leaning Americans scored higher than their counterparts in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
According to the poll, 26 percent of the total U.S. population qualified as highly right-wing authoritarian, Morning Consult said, twice the share of the No. 2 countries, Canada and Australia.
That is chilling and scary. Many Americans are rightfully fearful that the American experiment in democracy is under assault and may not survive.
We have to take comfort in the knowledge that the ideal of America has been very resilient through more than two centuries. We survived two attempts by Great Britain to crush our country and return us to colonial status. We survived a terrible Civil War that killed more than 700,000 soldiers and finally ended the original sin of slavery.
We survived the Great Depression of the 1930s and defeated Nazi Germany in World War II. We outlasted the Soviet Union in the Cold War without plunging the world into a nuclear nightmare.
We are still an unfinished nation, still working on racial and gender equality, still moving toward a more perfect union.
But you cannot give up on America. You need to remember — on this the 245th birthday of our country — that we can still get this democracy right.
