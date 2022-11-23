We greet another Thanksgiving Day in troubled and troubling times. The echoes of our recent political campaigns are still ringing in our ears, even as the distant thunder of the next campaign is already rumbling on the horizon.
Many families will be gathering this year by agreeing to watch and discuss football or food or almost anything else — but not politics. Bruised feelings are still a little too recent to be forgotten. And the midterm election showed again what a deeply divided country this is.
Your worries about the future of our country are not without good reason.
Historian Jon Meacham, who spoke here last Sunday at the Frederick Speaker Series, said these might be the most fraught times for the United States since the lead up to the Civil War in the 1850s. It is worse, he said, than the conflicts of the Great Depression in the 1930s, worse even than the divide over the Vietnam war, and civil rights and women’s rights in the 1960s.
Meacham pointed to President Abraham Lincoln’s leadership during that terrible, bloody war that pitted American brother against brother from 1861 to 1865 as an example of the leadership America needs.
However, Meacham is an essentially hopeful man who believes that we can hold on to our democracy, if we are willing to save it. And we need to look to American heroes like Lincoln to remind us of what we have.
The day before his speech, the author said, he was in Gettysburg to mark the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s transcendent Gettysburg Address. Lincoln’s speech inspired the nation to continue the war, with the conclusion:
“This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Remember that it was in 1863, in the midst of that Civil War, with hundreds of thousands already dead and hundreds of thousands more soon to die, that President Lincoln asked the country to mark a day of Thanksgiving on the last Thursday in November. It was the beginning of the tradition that we still observe each year.
The war was going better for the Union in 1863, with victories at Vicksburg in the West and Gettysburg in the East, but it was far from over. Lincoln envisioned a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise” set aside for prayers of thanks to God for the many blessings of America even amidst the fighting and dying.
While we are arguing about the direction of our country today, it is well for us to remember on Thanksgiving Day that we Americans have so much to be thankful for, in spite of our problems and the flaws of our society. We live in a free country, a multiracial, multiethnic democracy.
We live amidst so much abundance and relative prosperity. The vast majority of us enjoy a standard of living that is still the envy of the world.
As we gather on Thanksgiving with family and friends, we hope that all of you will be able to celebrate this most American of holidays with good food and great company. You can watch a parade in the morning, and some football in the afternoon and evening.
Enjoy your feast with a banquet of favorite dishes, most of which are only made once a year, from a roast turkey to Grandma’s pumpkin pie.
And when the hubbub quiets down, as you sit by the fire, take a few moments to count your blessings and remember our good fortune to be Americans.
