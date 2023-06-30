Judge Robert A. Greenberg of the Frederick County Circuit Court earlier this month ordered the county government to release records that officials were trying to keep confidential about the evolution of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.

The result? Another example of how trying to develop government policy in secret almost never works out. Word almost always gets out, and when it does, even reasonable actions can end up looking nefarious. Officials often get a black eye, as they have in this case.

