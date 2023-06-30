Judge Robert A. Greenberg of the Frederick County Circuit Court earlier this month ordered the county government to release records that officials were trying to keep confidential about the evolution of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.
The result? Another example of how trying to develop government policy in secret almost never works out. Word almost always gets out, and when it does, even reasonable actions can end up looking nefarious. Officials often get a black eye, as they have in this case.
This all came about after the Sugarloaf Alliance, a citizens group that advocates for preservation of the land around Sugarloaf Mountain, filed two public records requests in October 2021, seeking information about the development of the Sugarloaf Area Plan. Saying the response they had received from the county was incomplete, the group filed suit in June 2022.
The judge agreed and ordered the release of 800 pages of documents. Those documents shine an uncomfortably bright light on the county officials.
The Sugarloaf Alliance had previously charged that changes to the boundaries of the Sugarloaf Area Plan were part of backroom discussions that happened when Amazon was considering building data centers on a swath of land west of I-270 that had been included in the plan’s protected area.
The county has been interested in attracting data centers to locate here, by allowing critical digital infrastructure as a new use for certain zones. After several months of studying, the County Council voted unanimously on March 15, 2022, to adopt a critical digital infrastructure (CDI) amendment to the county code.
The new code governs how and where facilities such as data centers can be built in the county, and sets the rules that apply to current efforts such as Quantum Loophole’s plans to build a large campus of data centers on the former Alcoa Eastalco site near Adamstown.
The newly released documents show that as early as 2019 the county was in conversation with Amazon about building data centers in the county, and one potential site was that swath of land along I-270 in the Sugarloaf plan.
On June 14, 2019, the former director of economic development for the county signed an agreement with Amazon, agreeing that her office would not disclose confidential information to anyone without Amazon’s consent.
Such agreements are common when a company is in the initial stages of exploring a development, and there is nothing wrong with signing one. Companies have a strong and justifiable interest in protecting trade secrets and early plans.
Amazon was interested in spending up to $30 billion to develop data centers in the county, and local officials who refused to keep the early plans quiet would have been doing a disservice to their office and to the county and its taxpayers. Data centers are a very desirable land use, with low impact and high reward in property taxes.
The deal fell through sometime in 2021 after the company and the county couldn’t reach an agreement on the timeline for the project.
The records make clear that Amazon representatives discussed the critical digital infrastructure bill with county staff as they were drafting it.
That is being painted by critics as a terrible breach, but it actually makes a great deal of sense. When officials are trying to create a new development plan, they should discuss their ideas with the people who will be using the new rules. The decisions are still made by the elected officials, but they would be remiss to not discuss them with companies that would be governed by them.
But the fact that the discussions took place in secrecy makes it look bad.
At some point between the confidentiality agreement with Amazon on the trade secrets and the discussions on the zoning changes, the process should have become public, even if Amazon was opposed.
Public officials need to know when to stay silent and when to bring the public into their discussions, and county officials in this case made the wrong call. When discussion of a possible expansion leads to discussion of a policy change, it is time to include the public.
