Two of the most essential watchdog functions of a local newspaper are 1) examining how governments spend public money and 2) scrutinizing the people who seek the authority to make those spending decisions.
The Frederick News-Post has reported closely on budget processes for the three major local government bodies — the city of Frederick, Frederick County and Frederick County Public Schools.
For weeks, we’ve published front-page profiles of candidates for Frederick County Council, county executive, the school board and sheriff in the July 19 primary. Our voters’ guide has responses from dozens of candidates for county, state and federal candidates. Look for the “2022 Voters Guide” menu tab on our home page.
We’re also renewing our focus on the county’s 12 municipalities, which includes examining their budgets and covering their elections.
Sometimes, small towns are not used to attention. Government meetings might consist only of elected officials, a town manager or clerk, and maybe a few people connected to what’s being discussed.
We ran into resistance and obstacles this month while trying to report on the town of Woodsboro’s budget.
News-Post reporter Angela Roberts asked the town for a copy of a proposed budget. She was told she had to wait until after it was approved. Heath Barnes, who was elected the town’s burgess (or mayor) a year ago, later posted a message that it “would not have been ethical” to share an unapproved budget draft.
Not only is this clearly false legally, the concept ignores common sense. The public is entitled to review proposed spending as part of the public comment process. No one can comment on a budget they aren’t allowed to see.
It wasn’t until after we published our story online on Day Four of our attempt to get the budget that Barnes emailed it to us late that night, shortly before our press time.
In his lengthy post after the story we published, and in emails to me that night, Barnes made various claims and objections to our request and our coverage, but none was valid.
He alleged that he told Roberts she could have driven to the town office to view the budget, although Roberts said Barnes didn’t actually raise that idea in advance.
Either way, consider how odd that idea is in this technological age — requiring someone to drive somewhere to read a few pages of documents that can be shared digitally in an instant, such as when Barnes decided to email it.
These contortions don’t fit the principles or laws governing public records, according to a longtime expert on municipal government law and operations.
“If it’s readily available, you should be able to put it in a copy machine and send it out,” said Jim Peck of Maryland Municipal League, which acts on behalf of municipalities across the state.
Another claim by Barnes is that the town still had eight days to respond under a 10-day provision in Maryland’s Public Information Act. But the News-Post didn’t make a PIA request, since a government budget is so obviously public and so readily available.
Barnes was mistaken in citing the 10-day provision, which comes up when there’s a complicated request and a keeper of records explains whether they can hit that deadline, or if the request is denied.
But the most troubling part of the town’s response is related to public salaries.
After the meeting when the town approved its budget, Barnes gave Roberts a copy. But Town Clerk Mary Rice took it back, saying she did not want the News-Post to publish town employees’ salaries. She asked Roberts how she’d feel if her salary were posted and could be seen by her family and friends.
Barnes later told Roberts that the town has never released its employees’ salaries and will continue that practice.
When government officials assert that money and records belong to them, and they alone are its keepers and protectors, they’ve lost sight of the function and role of government to act for and on behalf of the public.
That attitude needs an adjustment. Records belong to the public, with limited exceptions outlined by law. Anyone uncomfortable with that level of openness is in the wrong line of work. Preference and comfort are irrelevant when considering law.
The money for salaries also belongs to the public until it’s spent. Taxpayers are entitled to get a full account.
We don’t seek conflicts like this, but we also don’t back away when government infringes on press rights or ignores laws on open meetings and records.
We hope this is an opportunity for education. Peck told me that any government official who needs guidance on open government laws can contact Maryland Municipal League for help.
***
Today, we bring back a News-Post feature that went dormant — an explanation or examination from the newsroom of what we do, and why and how we do it. Watch this space for an occasional discussion of journalism practices and decisions. Feedback and ideas are welcome. You can reach me at aschotz@newspost.com or 240-215-8630.
Andy Schotz is editor of The Frederick News-Post.
