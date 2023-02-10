We generally cover local sports, and leave punditry and analysis of wins and losses to others.
But the disqualification of Catoctin High School senior Brody Buffington from a race he won was clearly wrong, and we feel the need to say so.
Buffington is one of the best high school sprinters in the United States.
He has run 55 meters in 6.25 seconds, the best in the nation for the indoor season. He is the reigning 1A state champion at 300 meters.
He runs with speed and power, and consistently leaves opponents behind.
Last Saturday, at the Class 1A West regional meet at Hagerstown Community College, Buffington sped past the field in the 300.
About an hour later, he was disqualified — because of how he celebrated. He is prohibited from running the 300 in a state meet on Feb. 21, a harsh penalty against him and his team. It’s also a letdown for those who want to watch the best compete at the state event and the competitors who should get a chance to run against the best.
For his last five or so steps of Saturday’s race, Buffington had his arms in the air and he waved them a few times. He looked to his left, toward his coaches and teammates.
That was seen as against the rules, and his win was taken away.
Buffington told News-Post reporter Greg Swatek that it was a spontaneous reaction because he and his teammates — well behind him on the track — were about to sweep first, second and third.
“I was trying to get the crowd going a little bit,” Buffington told Swatek. “I had no intentions of over-celebrating.” He said the disqualification left him “extremely angry and confused.”
Contrast that with what head meet official Tim O’Keefe told Andy Mason of The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, who covered the meet. Mason’s 10-second video clip of the end of the race has been viewed more than 350,000 times.
O’Keefe said a finish-line judge reported that Buffington was “turning around to his opponents and hand waving all the way down the straightaway,” in violation of the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook.
Rule 4 in a section of the NFSHSA rulebook on “Disqualification and Conduct” says: “Unsporting conduct is behavior that is unethical and dishonorable. It includes but is not limited to: disrespectfully addressing an official, any flagrant behavior, intentional contact, taunting, criticizing or using profanity directed toward someone.”
The penalty is disqualification from the event and the rest of the meet.
The NFHS says it “disapproves of any form of taunting that is intended or designed to embarrass, ridicule, or demean others under any circumstances.”
Another passage in the “Disqualification and Conduct” section says unacceptable conduct, also subject to disqualification, includes “any action which could bring discredit to the individual or the competitor’s school.”
Those are reasonable rules and legitimate guidelines for sportsmanship and behavior. We support them.
But the account that O’Keefe gave is not what happened.
Buffington did not taunt and gesture at opponents, who were nowhere near him. He did not use profanity toward anyone. He did not embarrass, ridicule, or demean others.
He didn’t break the letter or the spirit of the rules.
In a burst of joy, he raised his arms, and looked to his team and coaches to share the moment.
Major sports leagues have a video review process that helps officials make the right call, frequently fixing an initial response after something seemed different in real time.
Even when we’re focused, we don’t see everything, and we don’t always correctly interpret what we see. A second look, slowed down, is fair and necessary to be certain.
We understand if a race official assumed that a winning runner who turned his head and yelled at the end of a race was taunting or boasting. (We wonder how many times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt would have been disqualified under those standards.)
But the video clip showed that Buffington did not do that.
We encourage athletics officials to revisit this decision — including the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the governing body for Maryland high school athletics, which has denied Catoctin High’s appeal.
Review the video clip. Let Buffington explain himself.
Apologize for the judge’s mistaken assumption. Counsel Buffington on how to celebrate.
Then, let him run.
