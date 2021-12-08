Elected officials serving the public sometimes have legitimate reasons for meeting in closed session to discuss specific issues – but they need to do so very carefully and fully comply with state law.
After all, they should never forget that they are doing the public’s business. And the public has the right to know what’s going on.
The Frederick County Council recently went astray, crossing that line last summer, and they have been slapped down by the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board. The council was cited for violating the Open Meetings Act during two closed sessions in August.
The council went into the closed session to “consider a matter that concerns the proposal for a business or industrial organization to locate, expand, or remain in the state and to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice,” quoting one of the exceptions provided in the Open Meetings law.
The compliance board was quite direct in its opinion, saying the council violated the law because it failed to provide “any meaningful information” about the topics discussed in closed session. It also was cited for failing to maintain adequate closed-session minutes.
As sometimes happens in these cases, the purpose of the meeting has leaked out.
The complaint was filed by Steve Black, the incoming president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit that is opposing the county’s plan to redraw the boundaries of the Sugarloaf Mountain planning area, in order to open land around Interstate 270 and Route 80 to new development.
Black’s digging and the News-Post’s reporting have uncovered the fact that the closed meeting was between county officials and employees of Amazon and Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing subsidiary which has data centers all around the country. The Alliance fears that AWS could be planning a huge data center in those disputed parcels.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer sought to minimize the importance of the violation, even as she was announcing it, as required by law. The compliance board cannot punish officials who violate the law, they can only try to embarrass them.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and Helen Propheter, director for the county’s Office of Economic Development, were among those attending for the county.
And a Google search showed that at least six people listed as attendees in the meeting minutes match LinkedIn accounts of Amazon Web Services, Inc. officials.
Keegan-Ayer said she was confused by the complaint given that the body didn’t vote or take any action during the closed meeting. She declined to comment when asked whether Amazon officials attended that meeting.
“It was just an informational meeting, that’s it,” Keegan-Ayer told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan. “And I think that’s why we’re all kind of perplexed.”
Well, here’s why: When something really big is being proposed for Frederick County, and when that proposal could affect an area that is already the subject of considerable public controversy, people want to know. They are not going to sit quietly and wait for their elected leaders to call a news conference and make an announcement. People want to be involved from the beginning.
County officials may have felt that giving too much information too soon might compromise or derail a worthwhile project. If that is so, officials need to devote more time to informing the public to the extent that they can when something really big is being discussed.
