We are in a desperate race against time — and against the evolving coronavirus — as we try to end this terrible pandemic.
Reflecting the urgency of the situation, Gov. Larry Hogan announced two more major expansions in the state’s vaccine rollout this week, building on earlier efforts to get as many people vaccinated in as short a time as possible.
As of now, anyone 16 or older will be permitted to receive a shot at one of the state’s mass vaccination locations. In addition, mass sites at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury will be open for people to walk in without an appointment.
By next Monday, Hogan said, all vaccine providers will be required to offer appointments and vaccinate anyone who is 16 or older.
Here, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said vaccine supplies are increasing, though she was unsure of how many doses the county will get this week or if state staff will be on hand to assist the county.
Hogan said a mass vaccination site will be opened at Frederick Community College next week, but the county health department already operates a vaccine clinic at FCC, and it’s unclear how it will fit into the state’s plans.
“It is a work in progress,” Gardner said.
The governor indicated he is increasingly confident that the federal government will be able to meet the demand for the life-saving vaccinations. We certainly hope he is right because we need to move fast.
Control of the pandemic will require us to reach a critical mass of vaccinations before the virus can mutate into new more virulent and aggressive forms. With community spread on the rise again and mutations increasing, the task of getting enough vaccinations administered to create the so-called “herd immunity” has become more difficult and more important.
President Biden’s administration has already set an ambitious goal of making shots available to everyone who wants to be vaccinated by the end of May, with enough doses for 260 million adults. The pace of vaccinations has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks, and last Saturday, it surpassed 4 million shots in a single day, a record.
As the New York Times reported this week, “Powerful vaccines and an accelerating rollout all but guarantee an eventual return to normalcy … But it is increasingly clear that the next few months will be painful. So-called variants are spreading, carrying mutations that make the coronavirus both more contagious and in some cases more deadly.”
We are all impatient for an end to the pandemic, and some political leaders are already declaring victory, ending mask mandates and relaxing restrictions. People are gathering in bars, restaurants, theaters and sporting events, crowding together, usually without masks.
A virus can’t really show emotions, but you know COVID-19 would be smiling if it could.
At the same time, millions of people are declaring that they will not take the vaccine. In poll after poll, a large number of Republican men, evangelical Christians and even some health care workers all say they are not interested. Many might be persuaded to change their minds if we keep repeating the message that we all need to work together.
If the country doesn’t vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity — usually estimated at about 70 to 80 percent of the population — then the pandemic is going to drag on and on.
Get your vaccine as soon as you can. It will protect you, those you love and even those you don’t know. Until then, keep wearing your mask, keep your social distance, and avoid taking chances by breathing the same air as others, who may or may not be carrying those horrid virus spores.
Come on, folks. We’re winning. Don’t screw this up.
